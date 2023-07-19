For the first time in franchise history, the Arizona Diamondbacks won a game after allowing at least 12 runs, outlasting the Atlanta Braves on a night with six lead changes and 29 runs scored on Tuesday at Truist Park.

Geraldo Perdomo belted a go-ahead two-run double in the top of the ninth off Braves (61-32) closer Raisel Iglesias to give Arizona a 15-13 lead, and the D-backs held on 16-13 to snap a four-game skid.

The D-backs (53-42) scored 14 runs in their last five games combined, as the offense sputtered into this series against MLB’s top team by record.

By the end of the sixth inning, 25 runs were scored in an offensive showcase unlike any other D-backs game this season.

It became the first contest in Diamondbacks history in which both teams scored 12 runs or more, according to Stathead, and there were still three innings remaining. The last time both teams reached 13 runs in an MLB game was in 2021.

Quite the show for the first MLB-produced D-backs game after the league took over for Bally Sports Arizona on Tuesday.

Triples, homers and three-bag dropped third strikes; the start of the series opener ran wild as 12 runs crossed home in the first nine outs.

Arizona opened with two in the first, countered by an Atlanta five-spot off RHP Zach Davies in the bottom half. Davies missed middle-middle too often against an All-Star packed lineup and allowed six balls in play of at least 100 mph.

After getting swept by the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend in a series the D-backs lost two early leads in, Arizona called back to its first-half mantra and answered.

It started with slug, as Emmanuel Rivera hit his first home run since May 6.

Arizona then used small ball, as Perdomo bunted runners to second and third with one out to set up Ketel Marte’s double to tie the game.

Corbin Carroll — who drove in the game’s first run with a chopper triple down the right-field line — somehow turned a strikeout into a can’t-miss highlight.

Carroll whiffed on a 2-2 slider, but the ball got away from catcher Sean Murphy in the dirt. Murphy’s throw to first skipped away, and Carroll jetted all the way to third as Marte scored.

Corbin Carroll just reached third base safely…on a strikeout. 😳 pic.twitter.com/PHcxONNKv6 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 18, 2023

Christian Walker brought Carroll in with a single to match Atlanta’s five-spot with nine batters digging in.

The D-backs chased All-Star RHP Bryce Elder in the top of the third, getting the Braves bullpen going early in the first of a three-game set.

Walker homered to extend the D-backs lead to 8-5, but Atlanta put up four off Davies in the fourth inning to regain the advantage, 9-8.

Austin Riley’s three-run home run ended Davies’ night with a three-run shot. The D-backs lost Davies’ last six starts entering Tuesday, and the bullpens would be tested.

Jose Ruiz entered for Arizona, but he allowed a two-run shot in the fifth by Orlando Arcia. Arizona didn’t give in.

Walker entered the game 4-for-44 but nabbed the lead right back with a three-run shot in the sixth, his second multi-homer game of the year.

WALKER FOR THE LEAD. THIS GAME IS UNHINGED!!! pic.twitter.com/Vbptcx23Tc — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 19, 2023

Riley saw his two bombs and matched with another go-ahead homer in the bottom half off Austin Adams. With it, the All-Star drove in a career-high seven runs.

The ball was flying in Atlanta, with the two clubs combining for 13 extra-base hits through six innings.

Someone who did not get in on the action early was Dominic Canzone, who entered the game looking for his first MLB hit for the D-backs.

He was 0-for-4 in the eighth inning with runners on the corners after Carroll was thrown out a home on a fielder’s choice. Canzone delivered with a RBI single to tie the game and an ear-to-ear smile on the rookie’s face at first base.

Smile if you just recorded your first MLB hit! 😃 No. 19 @Dbacks prospect Dominic Canzone delivers a clutch game-tying knock: pic.twitter.com/BChiJITub4 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 19, 2023

Rivera came up and hit a potential go-ahead liner, but LF Kevin Pillar laid out to make a critical diving catch, stepping up on a night Atlanta’s defense did it few favors.

Kevin Pillar saves a run with a diving play! pic.twitter.com/356vk4boJV — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 19, 2023

Kevin Ginkel entered and picked up the save to end one of MLB’s most eventful ballgames of 2023. Tyler Gilbert, Miguel Castro and Ginkel each gave the D-backs a scoreless frame.

Arizona’s 16 runs tied for the 10th most scored in a game in team history.

In a difficult stretch, the Diamondbacks came out relentless and took advantage of their opportunities, which is what they did when rolling for much of this season.

The Braves committed three errors, and they each led to D-backs runs.

The top of Arizona’s lineup did its thing, as Perdomo, Marte, Carroll and Walker went 10-for-21 with 12 RBIs and 10 runs scored.

Tuesday was its 25th comeback win of the season.

Up next

The D-backs play for a series win Wednesday at 4:20 p.m.

Ryne Nelson (4.98 ERA) will pitch for Arizona against Braves veteran Charlie Morton (3.20 ERA).

Catch the game on ESPN 620 AM / 98.7 FM HD-2.

