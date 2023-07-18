The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to terms with 16 players from their 2023 draft class — including No. 12 overall pick Tommy Troy out of Stanford — the club said Tuesday afternoon.

The list includes second-round 3B Geno Groover, competitive balance B selection LHP Caden Grice and third-round OF Jack Hurley.

Troy is a shortstop prospect who played three seasons for the Cardinal and two summers in Cape Cod ahead of the draft.

The D-backs see him as an athletic shortstop prospect with plus hit and power tools after he produced a 1.177 OPS and 17 home runs last year at Stanford.

“Watching him evolve as a hitter, a guy who always hit on Cape Cod, a guy who always hit at Stanford and saw his power grow this year, I think all those things, the history, the way he controls the zone, the way the ball comes off as bat, there’s just a lot of pluses there,” D-backs amateur scouting director Ian Rebhan said after the first round.

Arizona’s slot value for the draft position was $5,043,800, and Troy signed for $4.4 million, according to MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis.

Troy expected to get a deal done quickly, he said on a Zoom call after getting drafted.

The D-backs have signed their first-round picks in each of the last four years after high school infielder Matt McLain elected college ball in 2018.

Groover, a right-handed bat from NC State, agreed to a $1,783,000 signing bonus (full slot value), according to Callis.

He and Round 11 pick RHP Casey Anderson from Utah Valley were the only reported D-backs draftees to agree to terms ahead of Tuesday’s announcement.

Anderson reportedly agreed to $150,000.

Callis has since reported that Grice agreed to $1.25 million and Hurley $887,000.

The slot value for the No. 64 pick (Grice) was $1,213,200.

Grice was a two-way player at Clemson, but the D-backs plan to use him as a pitcher.

D-backs draftees who agreed to terms

Round 1 (12th overall)— SS Tommy Troy, Stanford

Round 2 (48th)— 3B Gino Groover, NC State

Competitive balance B (64th) — LHP Caden Grice, Clemson

Round 3 (80th)— OF Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech

Round 4 (112th) — LHP Grayson Hitt, Alabama

Round 5 (148th) — 3B Kevin Sim, University of San Diego

Round 6 (175th) — LHP Philip Abner, Florida

Round 8 (235th) — 1B Jackson Feltner, Morehead State

Round 11 (325th) — RHP Casey Anderson, Utah Valley

Round 12 (355th) — RHP Sam Knowlton, South Alabama

Round 14 (415th) — LHP Jake Fitzgibbons, Tennessee

Round 15 (445th) — LHP Rio Britton, NC State

Round 16 (475th) — RHP Matthew Linskey, Rice

Round 17 (505th) — LHP Carlos Rey, Nova Southeastern

Round 18 (535th) — RHP Alec Baker, Dallas Baptist

Round 19 (565th) — 2B Wyatt Crenshaw, Arizona State

D-backs draftees who have yet to agree

Round 7 (205th) –LHP Ryan Bruno, Stanford

Round 9 (265th) — RHP Kyle Amendt, Dallas Baptist

Round 10 (295th) — RHP Zane Russell, Dallas Baptist

Round 13 (385th) — RHP Hayden Durke, Rice

Round 20 (595th) — RHP Dominic Voegele, Columbia High School (Illinois)

More moves

The Diamondbacks also signed four non-drafted free agents: RHP Roman Angelo (Fresno State), LHP Shane Telfer (Pepperdine), CF Cole Roberts (Loyola Marymount) and C Jeremiah Boyd (Middle Tennessee).

Roberts is the son of Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

