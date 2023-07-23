Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU football plans to name starting QB ‘at least a week’ before season opener

Jul 22, 2023, 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:10 pm

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham doesn’t want to have to name a starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

His hope is for the right candidate between incumbent Trenton Bourguet, Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne and freshman Jaden Rashada to separate himself and make the choice unmistakable.

“I think that’s the thing about quarterback, everybody should know he’s the quarterback,” Dillingham said. “Shouldn’t have to be me stating this is our quarterback. You would hope that one person is clearly the guy. When that person steps up, we’ll name the starter.”

RELATED STORIES

Dillingham said no matter what, the team will have a starting quarterback at least one week before its Aug. 31 opener against Southern Utah, even if the battle remains tight.

“Our team needs to know who their captain is,” Dillingham said. “The sooner we can tell them who that is, the better.”

The first-year head coach, who spent 2022 as Oregon’s offensive coordinator working with Bo Nix, explained he is looking for the QB who will best take what the defense gives him.

In his words, if a defense gives him slot hitches all day, take them. If he sees something at the line and wants to change the play called, do it.

That starts in the film room, as the head coach said all three contenders feel they have a new outlook on the game.

“I started coaching at 17 for a reason, I can’t throw,” Dillingham said. “I want to see a guy take control of the game, play with confidence but understand Patrick Mahomes’ average touchdown pass last year was less than 4.5 yards thrown for a reason. It’s because smart wins, so be smart.”

Dillingham pointed out the strengths of each quarterback on his roster, praising Rashada’s arm strength and ability to make any throw, Pyne’s quick release and Bourguet’s understanding of the game as a whole.

Arizona State Football

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff looks on before the PAC-12 Championship football game between ...

Arizona Sports

State of the Sun Devils: What is the Pac-12 doing?

The State of the Sun Devils reacted to Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff’s interesting comments at Pac-12 football media day.

2 days ago

George Kliavkoff...

Associated Press

Pac-12 commissioner optimistic for conference after USC, UCLA leave

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said he was confident the conference would remain together after USC and UCLA's departure.

2 days ago

Kenny Dillingham Pac-12 Media Day (Sun Devil Football Twitter screenshot)...

Wills Rice

Kenny Dillingham: ASU’s preseason predictions are ‘fair,’ internal expectations differ

The ASU Sun Devils are heading into the season with renewed energy and hope with head coach Kenny Dillingham taking over the reins in Tempe.

2 days ago

George Kliavkoff...

Tyler Drake

Kliavkoff: Pac-12’s patience on media rights deal will be rewarded ‘in near future’

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff believes the conference is still on the right track when it comes to landing a media rights deal.

2 days ago

Arizona State and Arizona football...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State, Arizona football near bottom of 2023 Pac-12 preseason media poll

Arizona and Arizona State came in eighth and 10th, respectively, in the 2023 Pac-12 preseason media poll released Thursday.

3 days ago

ASU football...

Arizona Sports

ASU football reveals preview of new home uniforms

The Arizona State football team appears to be mixing old school with modern looks on its latest home uniforms. 

4 days ago

ASU football plans to name starting QB ‘at least a week’ before season opener