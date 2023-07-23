French swimming phenom Leon Marchand, who competes at Arizona State under decorated coach Bob Bowman, broke Michael Phelps’ world record in the men’s 400-meter individual medley at the world swimming championships.

Marchand won the race with a 4:02.50 time Sunday in Fukuoka, Japan, while besting Phelps’ mark of 4:03.84.

Phelps held the record since 2002. The 400m IM was his last individual world record, but he still owns relay records such as the 4x100m free.

WHAT A SWIM! 😮 With the sports legend calling the race, France’s Leon Marchand breaks Michael Phelps’ last individual world record to win the world title in the men’s 400m IM with a time of 4:02.50. #AQUAFukuoka23 pic.twitter.com/KV3tzXTPAo — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 23, 2023

“That was insane,” Marchand said after the race. “That was one of the most painful things. That was just amazing to do it here. I mean, the time is crazy.”

Phelps was on the broadcast call during the race and presented Marchand with his gold medal.

Marchand picked up the victory comfortably, as American Carson Foster finished second (4:06.56) and Japan’s Daiya Seto grabbed the bronze (4:09.41).

Michael Phelps👐🥇Leon Marchand The legend Michael Phelps with the new World Record holder in the 400 Individual Medley Leon Marchand. What a moment! #AQUAFukuoka23 #swimming pic.twitter.com/vzHBxNEZKS — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) July 23, 2023

Marchand is 22 years old and just completed his sophomore campaign at ASU.

He earned CSCAA Division I Men’s Swimmer of the Year and Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Year in both 2022 and 20223.

His home country of France hosts the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, where Marchand is set up to be one of the rising stars.

“I think I can handle the pressure pretty well right now,” Marchand said. “It’s not perfect and I can get better and I have one year to improve.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

