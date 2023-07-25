Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals sign TE Geoff Swaim, 4 others

Jul 25, 2023, 10:24 AM | Updated: 2:07 pm

Geoff Swaim...

Tight end Geoff Swaim #87 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before the start of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran tight end Geoff Swaim, long snapper Jack Coco, wide receivers Davion Davis and Kaden Davis and offensive lineman Pat Elflein on Tuesday, the team announced.

Additionally, Arizona placed long snapper Matt Hembrough on injured reserve and released tight end Chris Pierce.

The moves come as Arizona rookies and veterans report for training camp.

Swaim appeared in 17 games (13 starts) for the Titans last season, recording 12 catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. He served primarily as a blocking tight end for the Titans, seeing 56% (577) of the available offensive snaps.

The tight end entered the league as a 2015 seventh-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys following two seasons at Texas.

RELATED STORIES

Following his four-year tenure with the Cowboys, Swaim spent a season (2019) with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Titans in 2020.

Swaim and Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, who was the Titans’ director of player personnel from 2020-22, spent three seasons together in Tennessee.

Swaim has seen most of his work as a blocker. His best season statistically came in 2021 when he reeled in 31 catches (40 targets) for 210 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also been utilized as a special teamer throughout his eight-year NFL career.

Swaim could very well be headed toward a similar role in a Cardinals offense set on running the rock in 2023 under first-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

The tight end joins a tight ends room featuring Zach Ertz and Trey McBride.

While McBride enters training camp healthy, the same can’t be said for Ertz as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 10 of last season.

Arizona also has Noah Togiai, another blocking tight end, Blake Whiteheart, Joel Honigford and Bernhard Seikovits (International Player Pathway Program) on the roster ahead of training camp kicking off Wednesday.

Coco joins Arizona’s ranks after appearing in all 17 games for the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Tech.

Davion Davis spent the majority of last season on the Houston Texans practice. In his four-year NFL career, the wideout has appeared in four games split between the Minnesota Vikings (2019) and Houston Texans (2021). He has recorded one catch for 17 yards.

Kaden Davis heads to Arizona after spending 2023 with Michigan Panthers of the USFL. In five games played, Davis recorded eight catches (13 targets) for 83 yards. He also returned 12 kicks for 311 yards, averaging nearly 26 yards per return, and four punts for 22 yards.

Before his time in the USFL, Kaden Davis was a member of the Denver Broncos in 2022.

Elflein has six NFL seasons under his belt as both a center (40 starts) and guard (24) for the Minnesota Vikings (2017-20), New York Jets (2020) and Carolina Panthers (2021-22).

The 2017 third-rounder gives the Cardinals another option in a center competition that includes Hjalte Froholdt, rookie Jon Gaines II and Lecitus Smith.

Zaven Collins at minicamp Kei'Trel Clark at minicamp Kyler McMichael at minicamp Cam Thomas at minicamp Myjai Sanders at minicamp Jesse Luketa at minicamp Eric Banks at minicamp Carlos Watkins at minicamp Dante Stills at minicamp L.J. Collier at minicamp Arizona Cardinals rookie CB Kei'Trel Clark looks on during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Members of the Arizona Cardinals prepare for minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports Arizona Cardinals special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers talks with a fellow coach during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier and Dante Stills chat during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins adjusts his helmet during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Dante Stills chats with L.J. Collier during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals outside linebackers coach Robert Rodriguez works with Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks on during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jordan Hicks (58), defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) and safety ...

Haboob Blog

Budda Baker makes exclamatory video as he reports to Cardinals training camp

Budda Baker may not have a new contract, but he will try to get Arizona Cardinals fans excited for the start of training camp.

14 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals agree to terms with former Broncos WR Kaden Davis

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms with former Denver Broncos kick returner and wide receiver Kaden Davis.

14 hours ago

Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is tackled by Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals af...

Tom Kuebel

Cardinals S Budda Baker ranked among NFL’s top off-ball blitzers

Cardinals safet Budda Baker has made his mark in the league for his aggressive style of play and was recognized for his prowess as blitzer.

14 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker...

Dan Bickley

Cardinals must be cognizant of Budda Baker’s disappointment over contract

The Cardinals lost a lot of games and front-line players in the past years. They don’t want to lose the lion’s heart of Budda Baker. Not now.

2 days ago

BJ Ojulari at rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals OLB BJ Ojulari signs 4-year rookie contract

The Arizona Cardinals signed outside linebacker and second-round pick BJ Ojulari to a four-year rookie contract on Monday.

2 days ago

Budda Baker...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: When does Budda Baker take the field?

After taking a look at the inside linebackers room, it's time to turn the attention to Arizona's batch of safeties.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals sign TE Geoff Swaim, 4 others