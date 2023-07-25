Arizona Cardinals sign TE Geoff Swaim, 4 others

The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran tight end Geoff Swaim, long snapper Jack Coco, wide receivers Davion Davis and Kaden Davis and offensive lineman Pat Elflein on Tuesday, the team announced.

Additionally, Arizona placed long snapper Matt Hembrough on injured reserve and released tight end Chris Pierce.

The moves come as Arizona rookies and veterans report for training camp.

Swaim appeared in 17 games (13 starts) for the Titans last season, recording 12 catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. He served primarily as a blocking tight end for the Titans, seeing 56% (577) of the available offensive snaps.

The tight end entered the league as a 2015 seventh-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys following two seasons at Texas.

Following his four-year tenure with the Cowboys, Swaim spent a season (2019) with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Titans in 2020.

Swaim and Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, who was the Titans’ director of player personnel from 2020-22, spent three seasons together in Tennessee.

Swaim has seen most of his work as a blocker. His best season statistically came in 2021 when he reeled in 31 catches (40 targets) for 210 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also been utilized as a special teamer throughout his eight-year NFL career.

Swaim could very well be headed toward a similar role in a Cardinals offense set on running the rock in 2023 under first-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

The tight end joins a tight ends room featuring Zach Ertz and Trey McBride.

While McBride enters training camp healthy, the same can’t be said for Ertz as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 10 of last season.

Arizona also has Noah Togiai, another blocking tight end, Blake Whiteheart, Joel Honigford and Bernhard Seikovits (International Player Pathway Program) on the roster ahead of training camp kicking off Wednesday.

Coco joins Arizona’s ranks after appearing in all 17 games for the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Tech.

Davion Davis spent the majority of last season on the Houston Texans practice. In his four-year NFL career, the wideout has appeared in four games split between the Minnesota Vikings (2019) and Houston Texans (2021). He has recorded one catch for 17 yards.

Kaden Davis heads to Arizona after spending 2023 with Michigan Panthers of the USFL. In five games played, Davis recorded eight catches (13 targets) for 83 yards. He also returned 12 kicks for 311 yards, averaging nearly 26 yards per return, and four punts for 22 yards.

Before his time in the USFL, Kaden Davis was a member of the Denver Broncos in 2022.

Elflein has six NFL seasons under his belt as both a center (40 starts) and guard (24) for the Minnesota Vikings (2017-20), New York Jets (2020) and Carolina Panthers (2021-22).

The 2017 third-rounder gives the Cardinals another option in a center competition that includes Hjalte Froholdt, rookie Jon Gaines II and Lecitus Smith.

