Budda Baker expected to participate ‘100%’ as training camp begins

Jul 26, 2023, 1:49 PM | Updated: 5:43 pm

GLENDALE — He may still be without a new contract extension, but that isn’t keeping safety Budda Baker away from the Arizona Cardinals practice field.

Despite his nonparticipation during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp amid a contract dispute, Baker was back on the field with his teammates as training camp kicked off Wednesday.

It doesn’t sound like his appearance is a one-off, either.

First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon said Baker would “100%” participate in practices.

“You’ll see him out there,” Gannon said.

“He’s excited,” the head coach added. “A big smile on his face. He’ll be out there today. He’s good to go.”

Baker’s offseason has been tied up in a contract back-and-forth with the team ever since reports surfaced that the safety was looking to be the highest paid at the position or be traded.

His agent has since walked back the highest-paid part of the report, asking instead for Baker to be paid fairly and near the top of the market.

Baker still has two years left on a deal that at the time of its signing was the most money handed out to a safety in terms of annual average value.

He is owed $13.1 million with $3.8 million in potential bonuses in 2023, bringing on a cap hit of $16,871,359, per Spotrac.

In 2024, that number moves to $14.2 million as a base salary. However, it is not guaranteed.

