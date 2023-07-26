The Arizona Cardinals placed quarterback Kyler Murray and tight end Zach Ertz on the active/physically unable to perform list as training camp began Wednesday. While those weren’t surprises considering their respective ACL injuries, rookie outside linebacker BJ Ojulari (knee) joined them.

Rookie cornerback Garrett Williams additionally landed on the non-football injury list as he recovers from a knee injury as well.

While on the PUP list, the players cannot practice with the team. They can, however, participate in team activities such as meetings.

Players can be removed from the list at any time during training camp, though once taken off, they cannot go back on.

The decision to place Murray on the PUP list comes amid the QB’s continued rehab from a torn ACL suffered late last season in a December loss to the New England Patriots.

He got his knee surgically repaired on Jan. 3 before beginning rehab soon after. During organized team activities and minicamp this offseason, Murray was seen putting in that rehab work off to the side with Arizona’s training staff.

In the latest episode of Cardinals Flight Plan, he chronicled his journey back from injury while acknowledging his personal goal of returning to action by Week 1 of the regular season.

“When you look further down the line, it seems like we got a long way to go. Ideally, I want to be back by Week 1,” Murray said during the episode.

“That’s the goal. At the end of the day, that’s the goal, but I can’t really look that far ahead. Got to take it one day at a time.”

Before going down with the season-ending knee injury, Murray had completed 66.4% of his throws for 2,368 yards and 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions across 11 starts.

He added another 418 yards and three scores on the ground.

Despite missing the final seven games of the season, Ertz still paced the Cardinals with four receiving touchdowns. He was fourth in receptions with 47 and fifth in receiving yards with 406.

Ertz has spent the offseason rehabbing and was seen working off to the side during the team’s minicamp in June.

The tight end’s goal is to be able to participate in training camp with the hopes of playing in Week 1.

Ojulari, a second-round pick this year, just signed his contract with the team.

Williams was Arizona’s third-round draft pick who suffered an ACL injury with Syracuse last October.

