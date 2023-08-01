Close
Diamondbacks add infielder Jace Peterson in trade with Athletics

Jul 31, 2023, 8:10 PM | Updated: 8:42 pm

Jace Peterson...

Jace Peterson #6 of the Oakland Athletics hits an RBI single in the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 09, 2023 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired 33-year-old infielder Jace Peterson in a trade with the Oakland Athletics Monday evening.

Arizona also received cash considerations and sent out right-handed pitcher Chad Patrick, a 2021 fourth-round pick who had been playing for Double-A Amarillo. Peterson is under contract through 2024, and Oakland is covering part of his salary next year, general manager Mike Hazen said on a Zoom call.

Peterson provides defensive versatility after the D-backs dealt Josh Rojas on Monday. Arizona traded for Seattle Mariners closer Paul Sewald, sending out Rojas, outfielder Dominic Canzone and infield prospect Ryan Bliss.

Rojas has played all over the diamond since 2020, and Peterson will now give manager Torey Lovullo matchup options and the ability to rest some of his regulars such as Ketel Marte. Peterson has primarily played third base and second base this year.

