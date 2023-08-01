The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired 33-year-old infielder Jace Peterson in a trade with the Oakland Athletics Monday evening.

Arizona also received cash considerations and sent out right-handed pitcher Chad Patrick, a 2021 fourth-round pick who had been playing for Double-A Amarillo. Peterson is under contract through 2024, and Oakland is covering part of his salary next year, general manager Mike Hazen said on a Zoom call.

Peterson provides defensive versatility after the D-backs dealt Josh Rojas on Monday. Arizona traded for Seattle Mariners closer Paul Sewald, sending out Rojas, outfielder Dominic Canzone and infield prospect Ryan Bliss.

Rojas has played all over the diamond since 2020, and Peterson will now give manager Torey Lovullo matchup options and the ability to rest some of his regulars such as Ketel Marte. Peterson has primarily played third base and second base this year.

“Obviously with the previous trade, we opened up a little bit of a hole in that area on our team, and we felt like this was a natural fit coming back,” Hazen said.

The GM explained the idea is for Peterson to split time at third base with Emmanuel Rivera and Evan Longoria and backup Marte at second.

The left-handed hitter has slashed .221/.313/.324 this season with a .637 OPS, six home runs and 11 stolen bases. He’s been largely a platoon player in Oakland with 273 plate appearances against righties and 51 vs. lefties.

Peterson has seen better results of late with a .717 OPS in 151 plate appearances since the start of June.

He has played in 832 MLB games since 2014 after getting picked No. 58 overall in the 2011 draft. He’s also suited up for the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers.

Hazen said the D-backs have had interest in Peterson before.

Patrick has started 19 games this year in Double-A and owns a 4.71 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona’s 40-man roster is at 40 players.

