D-backs select RHP Slade Cecconi for MLB debut vs. Giants, Austin Adams to IL

Aug 2, 2023, 3:24 PM

Slade Cecconi #88 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 22, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected right-handed pitching prospect Slade Cecconi from Triple-A Reno to make his MLB debut in a start against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

In a coinciding move, Arizona placed right-handed reliever Austin Adams on the 60-day injured list with a fractured right ankle.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro first reported on Monday Cecconi would be called up to fill in for an injured rotation.

Tommy Henry went on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Saturday with left elbow inflammation and Zach Davies has been out since July 19 with a back issue.

Cecconi is the No 7 prospect in the D-backs system ranked by FanGraphs and No. 9 by MLB Pipeline.

The 24-year-old was the No. 33 overall pick in competitive balance round A during the 2020 draft out of Miami. He reached Double-A Amarillo in 2022 after pitching in the Arizona Fall League and received a non-roster invite to big league camp this past spring.

Cecconi has spent the entire year in Reno, where he has a 6.38 ERA in 103 innings. He is striking out 9.09 batters per nine innings with 2.53 walks.

His ERA has steadily declined each month, as it was 4.60 in five July starts with 22 strikeouts and three walks in 29.1 innings. Cecconi’s last outing was seven innings of two-run ball and five strikeouts. He has struggled with home runs this year in hitter-friendly Reno with 2.01 per nine innings, a major contributor to his elevated ERA.

The 6-foot-4 righty leans on his mid-90s four-seam fastball, a slider and a curveball.

He joins the rotation with fellow rookies Ryne Nelson and Brandon Pfaadt, the latter of whom was in Cecconi’s draft class.

The Diamondbacks did not trade for a starting pitcher ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, so they will be reliant on their youthful back end of the rotation behind Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

Arizona had success last year with young pitchers coming up from Triple-A and making an impact early, specifically with Nelson and Drey Jameson.

The D-backs are chasing the Giants in the wild card race at the start of August, so Cecconi’s debut will have a different backdrop for a team looking to contend.

He will face a Giants offense that has surpassed four runs in a game once since July 18, while San Francisco will start ace Logan Webb on the bump.

Austin Adams injury

Adams exited Tuesday’s 4-3 loss in San Francisco during the eighth inning. He took a sharp grounder up the middle hard off his lower right leg, walking off with the athletic trainer without putting much weight on his ankle.

The veteran has 24 appearances this year for the D-backs with a 5.71 ERA and 3.73 FIP (fielding-independent pitching).

Arizona’s 40-man roster remained at 40 players with the two personnel moves.

First pitch Wednesday night is at 6:45 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com. 

