ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

NL Wild Card standings: Diamondbacks back in the race

Aug 23, 2023, 10:36 AM | Updated: 11:55 am

Ketel Marte...

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks completes the double-play as he throws to first base over the top of Michael Conforto #8 of the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the fifth inning at Oracle Park on July 31, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the thick of a playoff race in August for the first time in years, although they are battling to stay within striking distance of a wild card spot.

The D-backs entered July atop the National League West at 49-34, but a downward spiral landed them on the outside looking in with an 8-16 month. A nine-game losing streak to start August put them at 57-59.

But a 9-2 stretch starting on Aug. 12 has them right in the thick of the NL Wild Card race once again.

Arizona’s front office was a buyer at the trade deadline with the additions of closer Paul Sewald, infielder Jace Peterson and outfielder Tommy Pham. But its schedule is one of the toughest in baseball over the final two months.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said one of his goals for 2023 is to play meaningful baseball in September, which is in reach.

Here’s what the NL Wild Card standings currently look like:

Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card standings

Place Team Record Games Back Last 10 Up Next
1 Philadelphia Phillies 69-57 +3.5 5-5 vs. SFG
2 Chicago Cubs 65-60 6-4 at DET
3 ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS 66-61 8-2 vs. TEX
4 San Francisco Giants 65-61 0.5 3-7 at PHI
5 Cincinnati Reds 65-61 0.5 5-5 at LAA
6 Miami Marlins 65-62 1.0 5-5 at SD

