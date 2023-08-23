The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the thick of a playoff race in August for the first time in years, although they are battling to stay within striking distance of a wild card spot.

The D-backs entered July atop the National League West at 49-34, but a downward spiral landed them on the outside looking in with an 8-16 month. A nine-game losing streak to start August put them at 57-59.

But a 9-2 stretch starting on Aug. 12 has them right in the thick of the NL Wild Card race once again.

Arizona’s front office was a buyer at the trade deadline with the additions of closer Paul Sewald, infielder Jace Peterson and outfielder Tommy Pham. But its schedule is one of the toughest in baseball over the final two months.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said one of his goals for 2023 is to play meaningful baseball in September, which is in reach.

Here’s what the NL Wild Card standings currently look like:

Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card standings

Place Team Record Games Back Last 10 Up Next 1 Philadelphia Phillies 69-57 +3.5 5-5 vs. SFG 2 Chicago Cubs 65-60 — 6-4 at DET 3 ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS 66-61 — 8-2 vs. TEX 4 San Francisco Giants 65-61 0.5 3-7 at PHI 5 Cincinnati Reds 65-61 0.5 5-5 at LAA 6 Miami Marlins 65-62 1.0 5-5 at SD

Follow @AZSports