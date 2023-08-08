Close
Cardinals’ Isaiah Simmons feels freer, more like himself in safety role

Aug 8, 2023, 7:00 AM | Updated: 7:55 am

Isaiah Simmons sacks Brock Purdy...

Isaiah Simmons #9 of the Arizona Cardinals sacks Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon’s definition for the position of safety starts simply with reliability.

Ten days into training camp, Isaiah Simmons represents just that in his new role.

Or should we say old role?

Yes, Simmons slotting in as a safety is new for him at the NFL level after having been moved across the formation during his first three seasons.

The position is nowhere near foreign for the athlete, though. Remember, Clemson did recruit him out of high school as a safety for a reason.

RELATED STORIES

Patrolling the backend of the formation is exactly where Simmons believes he can make the biggest impact now and in the future. It’s something he didn’t get the opportunity to do under the previous regime on a consistent basis and something he made known to the new coaching staff upon its arrival.

Consider his days cemented as a linebacker officially over.

“There were times where I was playing in a position maybe because we were down in injuries or — I don’t really want to say,” Simmons said Monday. “There were just certain circumstances that kind of played into me playing some (different) positions last year as opposed to doing what was best for me.

“Now I think doing what’s best for me is actually best for the team. I just feel a little more free, more like myself and my game.”

It’s not every day an NFL player can make what appears to be a smooth transition from one position to the other.

But so far this camp, Simmons looks right at home playing deep alongside Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

Simmons has a few added factors in his back pocket from his younger years that have helped mold him into the athlete he is today.

And they have nothing to do with football.

“Personally, I feel like me being able to play there kind of goes a lot back to playing baseball,” Simmons said. “I played centerfield and third. … To me, it doesn’t really seem like it’s weird or different.

“I feel like everybody should have their kid do track growing up,” the safety added. “I feel like it can go into any sport and help you out. Just learning how to run, it can help you be more efficient in really any sport you play. Personally, I feel like track really helped me. … I really feel alternative sports play a factor in other sports.”

But with Simmons now lining up further away from the action, an argument could be made he’ll see his hit stick take a backseat for ball-hawking.

That is unless you are debating with the safety himself.

“JT and Budda, they’ve had plenty of hits in the past,” Simmons said. “There’ll be times where I’ll be able to be incorporated more like down in the box and what not.

“I don’t have no worries with that. Me and Budda and JT, we race to the ball every play. I’m going to win a lot, so I’m going to get some hits in for sure.”

