The dawn of a new era for the Arizona Cardinals begins with its first gameday Friday night in a preseason opener against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium.

It’s the first look at the revamped team led by head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Here are a few reminders and updated information for fans attending the game with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Arizona Cardinals tickets reminders

Fans are reminded by the team that tickets and parking passes are all digital. It is recommended to have the tickets open prior to parking and entry.

State Farm Stadium parking

Lots around State Farm Stadium open at 3 p.m. and heavy traffic is expected. The Cardinals suggest arriving at least two hours prior to kickoff.

Fans coming from the south can enter the Black Lot from Camelback and 95th Avenue and purchase tickets on gameday.

A ride-share zone for fans being driven from the stadium is located on the south side of the stadium in the Black Lot.

Purchase parking passes here or view a State Farm Stadium parking map here.

What time do the gates open?

State Farm Stadium opens its gates at 5:30 p.m. to the general public, while club gates open at 4 p.m.

Security procedures

In accordance with the NFL’s Public Safety Policy, fans can bring one of the following approved bags inside State Farm Stadium: 12-inch X 6-inch X 12-inch clear plastic bag; 1-gallon plastic food freezer bag; or small clutch bag, including wallets no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches in size.

Clear backpacks, fanny packs and cinch bags that fit within permissible dimensions are also permitted.

Great lawn, Heritage at Sportsman’s Park, BetMGM sportsbook and Big Red Brew Haus

The Big Red Brew Haus, which is accessible by entering Gate 2 of the stadium, is open at 4 p.m.

The tailgaiting lawn and the patio beer garden at Heritage Sportsman’s Park open to all fans at 3 p.m.

BetMGM’s sportsbook, which is on the Great Lawn, will be open at 11 a.m. The 17,000 square-foot space has TVs, food and drink, plus wagering amenities.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By