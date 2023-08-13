Close
D-backs reinstate Gabriel Moreno, option Ryne Nelson and Bryce Jarvis gets the call

Aug 13, 2023, 10:06 AM | Updated: 10:24 am

Gabriel Moreno is viewed as a long-term solution at catcher.

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


In a flurry of moves Sunday morning, the Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated catcher Gabriel Moreno and optioned pitcher Ryne Nelson to Reno.

In corresponding moves, former first-round draft pick Bryce Jarvis was selected from Reno and Carson Kelly was designated for assignment.

Moreno was placed on the disabled list July 23. Prior to his IL stint, Moreno was slashing .270/.316/.676.

Kelly and Jose Herrera split catching duties while Moreno was injured.

Jarvis is rated as the No. 30 D-backs prospect by MLB Pipeline. He has appeared in 25 games (19 starts) between the Reno and Double-A Amarillo, going 9-6 with a 5.26 ERA (60 ER in 102.2 IP), 53 walks allowed and 110 strikeouts.

