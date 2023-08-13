Close
Arizona Sports, KTAR host 15th annual fundraiser for Phoenix Children’s

Aug 13, 2023, 12:21 PM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Children's)...

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Children's)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Children's)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Children’s treated 270,000 patients last year. It costs millions per day to operate the hospital.

Phoenix Children’s needs your help to continue its lifesaving work.

This week, the 15th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon, presented by Valley Hyundai Dealers and Ak-Chin Indian Community, takes place on KTAR News 92.3 FM and Arizona Sports.

The event will air at various times on all shows throughout the week before a return to in-person fundraising at the hospital on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On KTAR News 92.3 FM, it will air daily between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. and between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Arizona Sports.

Every show will dedicate one segment per hour to the hospital and its services.

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with KTAR and Arizona Sports,” said Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“These funds go a long way in helping the patients who need it most at Phoenix Children’s. Every donation counts and gets us closer to our goal.”

The hospital is looking for Champions of Hope to pledge $20 per month.

Those who do will have a teddy bear delivered to a patient in their name on the TRANE Teddy Bear Express. They will also receive a choice of a Wildlife World Zoo kids pass or a $20 gift card to Angry Crab Shack.

Call the Yrefy Phone Bank at 602-933-4567, text “GIVE” to 411923 or 620620, or visit here to donate and receive more details.

As the the largest radio hospital fundraiser in the country, the fundraiser last year brought in a record $2.03 million in donations. Since 2009, it has raised more than $20.3 million.

With hundreds of thousands of patients and visits, Phoenix Children’s continues to need help.

Be a Champion of Hope this week and help save lives. Special thanks to our sponsors The UPS Store, Ace Hardware, Carl’s Jr., Presidential Pools, Mattamy Homes.

