D-backs’ Christian Walker hits 2 home runs Wednesday, goes deep for 3rd consecutive game

Aug 16, 2023, 1:51 PM | Updated: 2:57 pm

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker went deep twice on Wednesday, launching a homer for the third straight game against the Colorado Rockies.

His 428-foot blast to left field in the first had an exit velocity of 108 mph with a 41-degree launch angle, according to Statcast.

But, his home run in the eighth frame raised the stakes quite a bit. After the D-backs forfeited a three-run lead in the bottom of the sixth, Walker launched a 435-foot deep ball to right center field.

This was his eighth multi-homer game of his career and he now has the most homers at Coors Field since 2018.

Walker joins teammates Ketel Marte and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. as players who have hit home runs in three straight games this season.

The long balls were Walker’s 27th and 28th on the season and he moved ahead of MVP favorite Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves for 10th in MLB.

The two-run blast in the first inning, which also brought home Kyle Lewis, moved Walker into the top 10 in MLB in RBIs with 80 as he leapfrogged Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians and Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox.

Walker is now eight home runs off his career high set last season at 36.

The early home run gave the D-backs a 2-1 lead after the first inning that held until the fifth when the D-backs sent three pitchers to the mound, giving up two runs in the process.

