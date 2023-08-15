Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Brandon Pfaadt, D-backs look to improve, find fun in playoff chase

Aug 15, 2023, 12:03 PM

Brandon Pfaadt throws a pitch...

Starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a warm-up pitch during the first inning of the MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field on May 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


In the three years since the Arizona Diamondbacks selected Brandon Pfaadt in the fifth round out of Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, expectations have steadily risen.

Even a little more than a year after the draft and with only a few minor league games under his belt thanks to the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Baseball America’s Nick Piecoro called him a legit prospect.

Fast forward a year later and he was named the D-backs’ minor league pitcher of the year.

RELATED STORIES

Early this season when the team needed starting pitching help, they turned to Pfaadt, who, like many others making their debut in the big leagues, experienced some growing pains.

In five May starts, Pfaadt gave up 22 earned runs in 23.2 innings pitched.

“Baseball is hard, especially in the big leagues,” he told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta. “Being a top prospect kind of carries its own weight for some guys and I think to be honest, it kind of carried that weight early on (for me).”

After making a spot start in June, he’s made five starts since July 22 and the results — 14 runs in his last 29 innings – have been better.

He credits the work he put in at Reno and in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League as contributing to the improved results.

“I went to the other side of the rubber just to give me a different view. I went to the first base side so the changeup stays on the plate more.

“Just got back up and told myself to trust that process and trust what we did down in Reno and it showed that it did work out,” Pfaadt said.

With the D-backs still in the hunt for a Wild Card berth, he says the coaching staff and the guys on the roster know they can play like they did earlier in the season and make a run at the playoffs.

“I think having fun, playing our game, playing loose, trusting each other, having each other’s back, kind of all of those come together and at the end of the day, that is what makes a championship team a championship team.

“When we play with that enthusiasm and show everybody the team that we are and the team we are capable of, then we are going to find ourselves in the playoffs for sure,” Pfaadt said.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

NL Wild Card tracker: Diamondbacks battling to stay in the hunt

The D-backs are in a playoff race in August for the first time in years, but they are battling to stay within striking distance.

2 days ago

Merrill Kelly...

Alex Weiner

Rockies rally vs. Diamondbacks’ bullpen, spoil quality start by Merrill Kelly

Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly put together another quality start and set a season high for strikeouts against the Rockies.

2 days ago

Zac Gallen...

Stephen Gugliociello

MLB.com’s Randhawa projects D-backs’ Gallen, Carroll make All-MLB teams

A pair of Arizona Diamondbacks are being projected to make the All-MLB teams by Manny Randhawa of MLB.com. 

2 days ago

Jake McCarthy...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks option Jake McCarthy to Triple-A, recall Kyle Lewis in latest roster shakeup

The Diamondbacks continued to shake up their roster by sending down outfielder Jake McCarthy for fellow outfielder Kyle Lewis.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: The D-backs might be back on track, can they keep it up? The Ain’t No Fang Podcast talks about it

The D-backs might be back on track, can they keep it up? The Ain’t No Fang Podcast talks about it. Video: Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

2 days ago

Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks prospect...

Wills Rice

D-backs No. 1 prospect Jordan Lawlar promoted to Triple-A Reno

The Arizona Diamondbacks' No. 1 prospect Jordan Lawlar was promoted to Triple-A with the Reno Aces on Sunday, per Lawlar's Instagram.

18 hours ago

Brandon Pfaadt, D-backs look to improve, find fun in playoff chase