The Kansas City Chiefs are certainly gearing up to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

James Palmer for the NFL Network is reporting that Andy Reid said the Chiefs’ starters will play the first half Saturday at State Farm Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes and others will possibly not play the entire half, Palmer said, and that the flow of the game will dictate what will happen.

In the Chiefs’ 26-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Mahomes threw for 15 yards on just 2-for-2 passing. Superstar tight end Travis Kelce had no catches in the game.

Since a rule change in 2021, there are just four weeks to the NFL preseason, with Week 1 being the Hall of Fame game. Therefore, most of the teams are playing just three games. The traditional preseason Week 3 dress-rehearsal game is now most teams’ second game.

