Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Chiefs preparing to play starters for 1st half vs. Cardinals on Saturday

Aug 17, 2023, 10:45 AM

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs prepares to play a preseason game against the New Orl...

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs prepares to play a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are certainly gearing up to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

James Palmer for the NFL Network is reporting that Andy Reid said the Chiefs’ starters will play the first half Saturday at State Farm Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes and others will possibly not play the entire half, Palmer said, and that the flow of the game will dictate what will happen.

RELATED STORIES

In the Chiefs’ 26-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Mahomes threw for 15 yards on just 2-for-2 passing. Superstar tight end Travis Kelce had no catches in the game.

Since a rule change in 2021, there are just four weeks to the NFL preseason, with Week 1 being the Hall of Fame game. Therefore, most of the teams are playing just three games. The traditional preseason Week 3 dress-rehearsal game is now most teams’ second game.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Kei'Trel Clark practices...

Tyler Drake

Be you: Personality an important piece to Cardinals rookie Kei’Trel Clark’s game

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has no problem letting his cornerbacks play their style of football.

1 day ago

Zaven Collins at practice...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals ‘better be buttoned up’ with Chiefs coming to town

Arizona's preseason matchup against the Chiefs gives the Cardinals an important stepping stone on their path toward improvement.

1 day ago

L.J. Collier...

Tyler Drake

Onto the next one: L.J. Collier ready to play up to 1st-round price tag with Cardinals

Nearly five months into signing on with the Cardinals, defensive lineman L.J. Collier is feeling right at home in the desert.

2 days ago

Zach Ertz scores a touchdown...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Communication paramount in ramping up TE Zach Ertz

Nine months removed from tearing his ACL, Zach Ertz is back practicing with Week 1 of the regular season in his crosshairs.

2 days ago

Zach Ertz...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals pull Zach Ertz off PUP list, sign Sean Chandler

Tight end Zach Ertz was formally activated by the Arizona Cardinals off the PUP list on Tuesday. Arizona also signed safety Sean Chandler.

2 days ago

Clayton Tune...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Clayton Tune welcomed to the NFL by Aaron Rodgers

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers welcomed Cardinals rookie Clayton Tune to the NFL in a video.

2 days ago

Chiefs preparing to play starters for 1st half vs. Cardinals on Saturday