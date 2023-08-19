Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi and former player Penny Taylor are donating $10,000 to help recovery efforts in Maui in the aftermath of the Aug. 8 wildfires that claimed the lives of over 100 people and damaged more than 3,000 buildings in the town of Lahaina.

The money will go Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies, Coalition of Hawaii, an organization that assists women, children and families in the state.

“After many trips to the island, enjoying their spectacular beaches and amazing culture, creating family memories for life, we are moved to take action,” Taurasi said in a video posted by the Mercury. “We are donating $10,000 and we ask you, X-Factor and anyone else who sees us to join us in our efforts.”

Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies, Coalition of Hawaii is based in Honolulu and provides meals, cribs, clinical services and new parent support.

It set up a 24-hour hotline to assist pregnant and postpartum people and a mobile health clinic, along with sending formula, diapers and other supplies from Oahu, according to its Facebook page.

