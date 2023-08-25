In the three years that Isaiah Simmons was a member of the Arizona Cardinals, there was hope and optimism that he would become one of the league’s top defenders.

While the jury might still be out on his future candidacy for the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, after his trade to the New York Giants on Thursday, the No. 8 pick out of Clemson in the 2020 draft put his stamp on Arizona Cardinals history.

Although he does not own any Cardinals records, hardcore fans will surely remember his best moments.

No. 5 — The last hurrah

In the finale of the Cardinals’ final game of the 2022 season, Simmons notched his fourth sack of the season when he hauled down San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy for a 17-yard sack in the first quarter.

The third-down play revealed Simmons’ athleticism, but now that he has been shipped to New York, it marks his last sack with the Cardinals.

No. 4 — Isaiah’s power leads to fumble, OT victory

SCOOP AND SCORE FOR THE WIN! Cardinals score 22 unanswered points in the 4th quarter and OT to win! #AZvsLV pic.twitter.com/9sHEfc3Bhl — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022

Early last season, the Cardinals were still a fringe pick for a playoff spot.

On Sept. 18, they traveled to Las Vegas for a fight with the Raiders.

They came out and got walloped. But after an amazing comeback, including a last-second touchdown by Kyler Murray, they found themselves needing a stop in overtime.

Isaiah Simmons’ contribution helped win the game.

After the Cardinals failed to score on their first possession, the Raiders took over on downs and could win with a field goal. Simmons blasted Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow after a catch. Byron Murphy recovered the ball, returning it 59 yards for a game-winning touchdown.

No. 3 — Second year, first game

After a 2020 season that was mostly considered a lost season for Simmons, optimism was high that the second-year player would put it all together.

Game 1 of the 2021 season would fuel flames of optimism for Cardinals fans that Simmons would be something special.

In a game no one was expecting the Cardinals to win, Simmons was dominant.

He had nine tackles and an interception in the 38-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Whether he was tackling Titans running back Derrick Henry in space or picking off Ryan Tannehill, he was everywhere.

Unfortunately, it was his only sack of the season and he would only match the number of tackles in one other game.

No. 2 — Interception for a TD

After starting the 2022 season 2-4, the Cardinals needed a win against the New Orleans Saints in State Farm Stadium, and Simmons helped them get it.

Just before halftime, Saints quarterback Andy Dalton had his team on a drive to try to cut into the 20-14 lead the Cardinals had built when Simmons grabbed that Dalton pass and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown.

It stands as Simmons’ only NFL touchdown.

No. 1 — Say my name

Perhaps the biggest moment for Simmons during his time with the Cardinals is the one where he was christened a potentially special player by a national audience.

It was his first year and he had played sparingly: In five games, he had recorded only eight tackles.

In Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks, on Sunday Night Football, Simmons entered the game and recorded his first career interception off Russell Wilson that sealed the game in overtime.

The Cardinals won, 37–34.

