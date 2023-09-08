Close
Jordan Lawlar shows off speed and glove in MLB debut, D-backs win

Sep 7, 2023, 7:16 PM

Jordan Lawlar #10 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after the sixth inning of a game against the C...

Jordan Lawlar #10 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after the sixth inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 07, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

It’s hard to say the debut of Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar is the most anticipated in years after Corbin Carroll’s around this time last year, but it still created a lot of justifiable buzz on Thursday.

Lawlar showed why immediately against the Chicago Cubs in a 6-2 D-backs win.

In his second at-bat, Lawlar showcased his speed. He hit a sharp grounder down the third base line, in need of some help to create a hit out of it. Fortunately, Lawlar’s got the legs to make that work, and a bad throw from Chicago third baseman Jeimer Candelario was another assist for his first career hit.

In the bottom-half of that inning, the fourth, the defense was then on display. Lawlar fielded a well-hit one-hopper to his right from Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner. In one fluid motion, Lawlar got his glove on the ball, spun to his left and fired an accurate throw to first baseman Christian Walker for the out.

It says something about the 21-year-old that the stage, Wrigley Field against a fellow National League Wild Card contender in September, did not have lights that were too bright for him.

After getting called up on Wednesday afternoon, Lawlar started at short and hit eighth in the first game he was available. While shortstop Nick Ahmed was designated for assignment to create some room for playing time, All-Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is still in need of at-bats as well. To fix that, Perdomo started just his second game of the season at third base on Thursday. Ketel Marte got the usual nod at second base, where Perdomo could play as well. Lawlar could also see some time at third base too.

Arizona’s win came via the long ball. Tommy Pham had a solo shot in the first, Marte followed it up with a two-run homer in the third and Pham got his own in the eighth. Marte picked up his third RBI of the day with a single to score Carroll in the ninth.

Another Wednesday call-up, right-hander Ryne Nelson, returned to the majors after a few weeks with Triple-A Reno and pitched well in his first start back. On two hits and two walks across 5.2 innings, Nelson allowed one earned run.

