Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Zac Gallen’s 1st 9-inning complete game shuts out Cubs in D-backs win

Sep 8, 2023, 1:43 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

In terms of meaningful events during Friday afternoon’s Arizona Diamondbacks contest against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, those came few and far between, and a lot of that was due to Arizona ace Zac Gallen.

Gallen pitched the first nine-inning complete game of his career in a huge 1-0 D-backs win. Earlier in his career, Gallen tossed a seven-inning complete game in the second fixture of a doubleheader. On Friday, he gave up three hits and a walk, striking out nine across the shutout.

It is Arizona’s second straight win in Chicago to start the series, as the D-backs continue to give themselves a chance to compete for another wild card spot by bringing the second-place Cubs back into the picture. Arizona enters the afternoon’s action a game up on the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds for the third position, while now just two games back of Chicago.

RELATED STORIES

The D-backs have two more games left in the road series before a four-game pit stop in New York against the Mets that slightly pauses the action between the two squads. It resumes after that, beginning on Friday the 15th for three games at Chase Field.

Gallen’s work was exquisite and efficient, keeping his pitch count at just 94 through eight innings. That allowed D-backs manager Torey Lovullo to let Gallen work the ninth inning for the first time in his career with a 1-0 lead.

After recording one out, Gallen issued a walk, generating wonder if a warmed-up Paul Sewald would enter the game. But by the time that conversation got going, Chicago’s Nico Hoerner flew out and Ian Happ grounded out to end the game.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s single to lead off the top of the eighth inning was just the D-backs’ second hit of the day. Gabriel Moreno walked to then put two runners on with no outs before back-to-back strikeouts for Jordan Lawlar and Geraldo Perdomo.

But then Arizona’s MVP this season Corbin Carroll hit an RBI single into right field that was initially ruled an out on a ball that was not caught by Chicago’s Seiya Suzuki.

A video review revealed the ball bounced on the grass before going in his glove, and since Gurriel was running on two outs, the umpires were able to rule he would have scored and awarded the D-backs the run.

Carroll reached base three times total in the game, and he followed up an earlier walk and single with a stolen base. Those were the only two times Arizona had a runner in scoring position prior to the eighth inning. Carroll also stole a base after his single in the eighth, giving him three on the day and 45 for the season.

Arizona could not figure out Chicago starter Jameson Taillon, who sacrificed just a hit and walk in six scoreless innings. He struck out nine but was bizarrely pulled after tossing just 77 pitches.

Arizona Diamondbacks

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Zac Gallen gets his first career nine-inning complete game shutout! Listen to the final out #mlb

Zac Gallen gets his first career nine-inning complete game shutout! Listen to the final out #mlb Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona […]

16 hours ago

Jordan Lawlar #10 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after the sixth inning of a game against the C...

Kellan Olson

Jordan Lawlar shows off speed and glove in MLB debut, D-backs win

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar was a two-way performer in his MLB debut on Thursday in a D-backs win.

2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo chats with prospect Jordan Lawlar during spring training...

Wills Rice

D-backs No. 1 prospect Jordan Lawlar in starting lineup, batting 8th vs. Cubs

D-backs' Jordan Lawlar is starting in his first game in the majors at shortstop and batting eighth against the Cubs on Thursday.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Diamondbacks call up top prospect Jordan Lawler for playoff push, the Ain’t No Fang podcast reacts

Diamondbacks call up top prospect Jordan Lawler for playoff push, the Ain’t No Fang podcast reacts. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

2 days ago

Merrill Kelly...

Alex Weiner

Fixing Merrill Kelly’s cramps not as easy as D-backs cranking Chase Field AC

Diamondbacks pitchers notice the Chase Field heat amid Merrill Kelly's cramping issues, but it's not as simple as turning up the AC.

2 days ago

Ryne Nelson...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Ryne Nelson rejoins rotation vs. Cubs after Triple-A adjustments

The Diamondbacks will call on Ryne Nelson to start against the Cubs in a battle between two NL Wild Card contenders.

2 days ago

Zac Gallen’s 1st 9-inning complete game shuts out Cubs in D-backs win