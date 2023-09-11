Major League Baseball announced the 30 nominees for the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award on Friday, and Nick Ahmed was chosen to represent the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona designated Ahmed for assignment on Thursday to call up top prospect Jordan Lawlar, but the longtime franchise shortstop can still earn the honor given to a player who shows character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions on and off the field.

This is the first time in Ahmed’s career dating back to 2014 that he has been nominated. Josh Rojas was Arizona’s nominee in 2022. A Diamondbacks player has not won since Curt Schilling in 2001.

Ahmed and his wife, Amanda, have focused on food insecurity throughout his career from serving dinners at St. Vincent de Paul, starting the Ahmed Family Double Play Fund in 2017 and stocking food pantries among many efforts during his time in the Valley. He and more than 40 athletes joined Compassion International’s Fill The Stadium Initiative to feed people during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

He has also provided financial support to Phoenix Rescue Mission, Food for the Hungry and Striking out Poverty. Additionally, he traveled to El Mogote, Dominican Republic, after helping to fund a new community center.

On the field, the two-time Gold Glove-winning shortstop played 888 games with Arizona, fourth most in team history.

“He’s just a good human being who was engaged every single day when he came to the ballpark to do everything he possibly could to help his team win a baseball game,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “I had a relationship with him for seven years where we got to know one another, I could almost look at him and tell what he was thinking and I’m sure was the same for him. He left everything he could possibly have out there on this field. … He’s gonna play in the big leagues again.”

The Roberto Clemente Award winner will be presented during the World Series. The honoree will be chosen by a panel that incudes representatives from the Commissioner’s Office, Capital One, MLB-affiliated networks, MLB.com, National Baseball Hall of Fame, a fan vote and Clemente’s children, Enrique, Luis and Roberto Clemente Jr.

Fans can vote through the end of the regular season online.

Follow @AZSports