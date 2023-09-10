The Arizona Cardinals rolled out quarterback Joshua Dobbs as their Week 1 starter against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Through a half of play, the quarterback completed eight of his 12 passes for 63 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. He was sacked once in the first half and nearly had tight end Zach Ertz for a first-quarter score but overthrew him.

Entering the week, Dobbs appeared to be the leader in the clubhouse for the starting role over 2023 fifth-rounder Clayton Tune. A report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport only added more fuel to the fire.

Despite the secret getting out, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon played things close to his vest, avoiding naming a starter throughout the week of game prep for what he called a “competitive advantage.”

Dobbs and Tune didn’t offer much more than their head coach on the subject, either. The former referred back to Gannon on the matter. The latter was just ready to do whatever his team asked of him.

Dobbs takes over under center after arriving to the desert in a late August trade that saw the Cardinals ship out a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the QB and a 2024 seventh-rounder.

The signal caller didn’t have much time to get acclimated, having only 5-6 practices to work with before Week 1.

Dobbs came to the franchise already familiar with a handful of Cardinals, including offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork and general manager Monti Ossenfort, from previous NFL stops.

K’Von Wallace shines early

On the other side of the football, safety K’Von Wallace was quick to make his presence known, racking up two tackles and a pass defensed to help force an opening drive punt from the Commanders.

He filled in as the third safety alongside Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

Elsewhere in the secondary, rookie Kei’Trel Clark picked up his first NFL start and has two tackles under his belt.

And while linebacker Victor Dimukeje got the start opposite Zaven Collins, it was a group effort in the pass-rushing department, with Dennis Gardeck adding one of Arizona’s two first-half sacks.

Collins meanwhile recorded not one but two turnovers, an interception and fumble, while Dimukeje forced the fumble.

