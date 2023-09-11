Close
Diamondbacks shuffle catcher Gabriel Moreno to paternity list, recall Jose Herrera

Sep 11, 2023, 12:25 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno...

Gabriel Moreno, Orioles at Diamondbacks on September 1, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno was placed on the paternity list on Monday, and the team recalled Jose Herrera to take his place.

The 23-year-old Moreno has appeared in 97 games for the D-backs (75-69) this season, batting .279 with 43 RBIs, seven home runs and 16 doubles.

A trade acquisition this offseason, Moreno was expected to ease into a role for the Diamondbacks alongside Carson Kelly, but the latter’s injury to begin the year put Moreno in the spotlight at catcher.

Kelly’s struggle upon his return led to the veteran being designated for assignment on Aug. 13, putting Moreno back into heavier shares of playing time.

Herrera has played in 39 MLB games when not in Triple-A Reno. He’s batting .212 with seven RBIs in 99 at-bats.

He is joined at backstop by Seby Zavala, who the D-backs picked up via waivers from the Chicago White Sox last week.

Zavala played extensively Sunday with two hits and an RBI in three at-bats during a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

The moves on Monday keep the Diamondbacks’ 40-man roster at 40.

