ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Arizona Diamondbacks call up Jake McCarthy, option Pavin Smith

Sep 12, 2023, 2:04 PM

Jake McCarthy #31 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after defeating the San Francisco Giants 5...

Jake McCarthy #31 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after defeating the San Francisco Giants 5-2 at Oracle Park on June 25, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks shuffled their left-handed bats on Tuesday, calling up outfielder Jake McCarthy and sending down first baseman/outfielder Pavin Smith, per Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

McCarthy is coming off two straight Pacific Coast League Player of the Week awards after getting optioned to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 14.

He boasts a 15-game hitting streak with the Aces and has slashed .409/.426/.818 with seven steals in September.

This was McCarthy’s second stint with the Aces this season, which is relatively surprising after he was one of the D-backs’ best players in 2022. In the majors this year, McCarthy is batting .245 with a .656 OPS in 291 plate appearances.

Smith spent all of July and August in Triple-A but was called up on Sept. 1. In 11 plate appearances, he had one hit and three walks. That followed 217 plate appearances in the first three months of the season. For the entire year in Arizona, Smith is hitting .188 with a .642 OPS.

