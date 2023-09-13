The Phoenix Suns on Wednesday announced that Jon Bloom will take the mantle from Al McCoy as the primary radio play-by-play voice of the NBA franchise starting with the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Bloom began his Suns broadcasting run in 2008 as radio host and backup play-by-play announcer. He will voice the Suns alongside analyst Tim Kempton, who will enter his 22nd season on the job.

Suns games will air on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7, ESPN 620 AM and ArizonaSports.com.

The team also announced a television broadcast schedule that will include 70 games on Arizona’s Family and live streaming on Kiswe. Twelve more regular season games will be exclusively on national television: seven on TNT, four on ABC and one on ESPN.

Phoenix enters its first year under a new television agreement after previously airing locally on Bally Sports Arizona.

On TV, Kevin Ray returns for his seventh year with former Suns player Eddie Johnson and Hall of Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale providing analysis.

Johnson enters his 24th year as analyst, while Meyers Drysdale begins her 12th year.

Tom Chambers is back for his 25th year hosting pregame and postgame shows alongside Tom Leander in his 30th season with the Suns broadcast team. Phoenix Mercury forward Sophie Cunningham will join them as a guest analyst for select games.

The 2022-23 season was McCoy’s 51st calling Suns games after his career with the team began in 1972. McCoy was the longest-tenured play-by-play voice in the NBA. His honors include the Curt Gowdy Media Award (2007), the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame (2009), the Iowa Hall of Pride (2015) and the Suns’ Ring of Honor (2017).

McCoy’s final call came May 11 in Phoenix’s elimination loss at home against the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.

How to listen to Suns games on the radio

How to watch Suns games on TV, streaming

Visit the Phoenix Suns website to find channels for Arizona’s Family and learn how to stream games via the Kiswe app.

