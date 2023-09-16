Close
Cubs activate All-Star Marcus Stroman ahead of series vs. D-backs

Sep 15, 2023, 8:02 PM

Chicago Cubs' Marcus Stroman kisses the ball before pitching during the fourth inning of the team's...

Chicago Cubs' Marcus Stroman kisses the ball before pitching during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — The Chicago Cubs activated All-Star Marcus Stroman from the 15-day injured list on Friday, hoping he can help the bullpen as the team makes a playoff push during the final two weeks of the regular season.

The 32-year-old right-hander has been out for about six weeks with right hip inflammation. He has a 10-8 record and a 3.85 ERA in 23 starts this season, but manager David Ross said he’ll be in the bullpen for the time being.

“Marcus has a proven track record and getting him back was an important step,” Ross said. “He’s on a journey to try and build back up, but right now, he’ll help us out in the bullpen. Then we’ll read and react to see how everything goes these last couple weeks.”

The Cubs are in the midst of a six-team dogfight for the National League’s three wild-card spots. Chicago came into Friday holding the second spot, with a 2 1/2 game lead over the San Francisco Giants, who are clinging to the final postseason position.

