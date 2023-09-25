Close
Arizona Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs comes full circle in win over Cowboys

Sep 25, 2023

BY TYLER DRAKE


GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals’ 28-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys was certainly a game to remember for quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

The signal caller successfully led the offense through four quarters of action against a tough Dallas defense, picked up his first career win over the team he got his first starting nod against in 2022 and made a third straight start for the first time in his seven years in the league.

And you better believe he took the game ball home.

“Pretty cool full-circle moment,” Dobbs said. “First start was against the Cowboys, first W against the Cowboys. It’s a good feeling. Really great fight by the team. A great finish. We talked about it last week, what can we improve on? We played really good for three quarters, but we needed to finish.

“We played a really good football team out there, but we did a great job finishing in the fourth quarter on both sides of the ball. So, it was a great win. Feels great. And now just look for room for improvement pushing forward.”

For the second week in a row, Dobbs took a step forward in his overall operation of the offense. He completed 17 of 21 pass attempts (an efficient 81% completion rate) for 189 yards and a touchdown to wide receiver Hollywood Brown.

And much like Week 2, he made an impact in the ground game, ripping off a 44-yard run in the first quarter on his way to 55 yards on six carries.

His play mixed with Kyzir White’s quarterbacking of the defense presented the perfect storm for the then-undefeated Cowboys.

Their efforts directly impacted the outcome and indirectly gave Dobbs a moment to soak it in while running victory formation to cap off the win.

“I just thought about the last 12 months, how crazy they’ve been,” said Dobbs, who was traded to Arizona from Cleveland less than two weeks before the start of the season. “Just my NFL football career. Like being in Cleveland thinking you’re there for the year then having to bet on yourself to hope something happens where you get an opportunity to play. Then going to Tennessee, going and playing, not getting the victories, but playing solid enough to get another opportunity. … It was good to take a moment to enjoy it.

“But as we say, tomorrow is a new day. Next Sunday is a new opportunity. The same thing I said when I stood up here last Sunday and said ‘each Sunday is independent of each other’ is going to happen next week. We got another tough opponent, so we’ll enjoy it for the night. I’ll enjoy the moment, but tomorrow, get back to work, see how we can improve and get ready for next week.”

