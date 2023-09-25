Gannon after 10 analysts pick Cowboys to beat Cardinals: ‘Good’

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off the unlikely upset over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and shocked not only NFL fans but analysts around the league.

Ten NFL Network and NFL.com analysts and writers picked the Cowboys to handily beat the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

Arizona responded the only way it knew how, with a GIF of the man of the hour, James Conner, over the predictions.

“Not a single analyst predicted the Cardinals to win,” Arizona sideline reporter Paul Calvisi said.

“Good,” Gannon quickly retorted. “I don’t really care about all that, I am just concerned with what we do on a daily basis.”

Not only was Arizona heavy underdogs in Week 3, but the Cardinals were predicted by many sportsbooks as underdogs in all 17 games this season. They are now 3-0 against the spread.

“I have been an underdog my whole life, I ain’t supposed to be here anyways,” linebacker Kyzir White said.

“Last year was my first year on a team where we went into every game expecting to win. I like being the underdog, man.”

