Advanced analytics didn’t think the Arizona Cardinals were necessarily as bad as their 0-2 record heading into a Week 3 hosting of the 2-0 Dallas Cowboys.

Still, the Caesars Sportsbook had Dallas as a heavy, 11-point favorite. So the Cardinals’ 28-16 win on Sunday handed Dallas its largest upset loss since 2006 and third-largest over the past 25 seasons.

Non-Cowboys fans enjoyed the Arizona win. It was a flood of memes following the Cardinals handing first-year coach Jonathan Gannon his first victory on the job.

It started with known Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith laying it on thick.

It is a Bird….it’s not a plane!!!! It’s the cardinals??? 🤔😭😭😭 Had to bring this back 😭 pic.twitter.com/P7iefKcaF7 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 24, 2023

Talking head nemesis and pro-Cowboys man Skip Bayless, um, had this excruciatingly awkward video of heavy breathing and head-nodding on his mobile phone.

Artist Dave Rappoccio drew Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs as Elmo in celebration of the Arizona win.

The rest of the internet-verse, by and large, found amusement in the Cowboys failing in such surprising fashion and the Cardinals looking like more than a competent football team.

CARDINALS ARE BEATING THE TANKING ALLEGATIONS CARDINALS ARE BEATING THE WORST TEAM IN THE LEAGUE ALLEGATIONS pic.twitter.com/g9Zz99eHwk — H刃wk (@HawksTruth) September 24, 2023

cowboys fans after watching their team lose to the Cardinals pic.twitter.com/xLi25TLbKi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Fans of the #49ers watching The Cardinals beat The Cowboys today 😂 pic.twitter.com/eg5HF66isJ — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) September 24, 2023

This defensive performance had 0 to do with Diggs. The Cardinals punched the Cowboys in the mouth early & never let up. Talked there stuff & kept feeding them face masks. Game came down to red zone execution. What do you know. Dobbs & the Cardinals out executed Dak & the Boys. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 24, 2023

Daniel Jones led Giants put 31 points against the Cardinals… Dak Prescott led Cowboys got half that 😭😭😭💀 pic.twitter.com/i0AB88u7VR — AK (@AKris__) September 24, 2023

Watching the Cardinals offense torch the Cowboys defense

pic.twitter.com/42NPi9FQSA — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) September 24, 2023

