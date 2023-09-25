Close
Skip Bayless posts awkward video, memes are out as the Cardinals upset the Cowboys

Sep 24, 2023, 5:26 PM | Updated: 5:35 pm

Dallas Cowboys fans at the Arizona Cardinals game...

Dallas Cowboys fans react during the Arizona Cardinals' 28-16 win on Sunday, Sept. 24 ,2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

(Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Advanced analytics didn’t think the Arizona Cardinals were necessarily as bad as their 0-2 record heading into a Week 3 hosting of the 2-0 Dallas Cowboys.

Still, the Caesars Sportsbook had Dallas as a heavy, 11-point favorite. So the Cardinals’ 28-16 win on Sunday handed Dallas its largest upset loss since 2006 and third-largest over the past 25 seasons.

Non-Cowboys fans enjoyed the Arizona win. It was a flood of memes following the Cardinals handing first-year coach Jonathan Gannon his first victory on the job.

It started with known Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith laying it on thick.

Talking head nemesis and pro-Cowboys man Skip Bayless, um, had this excruciatingly awkward video of heavy breathing and head-nodding on his mobile phone.

Artist Dave Rappoccio drew Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs as Elmo in celebration of the Arizona win.

The rest of the internet-verse, by and large, found amusement in the Cowboys failing in such surprising fashion and the Cardinals looking like more than a competent football team.

