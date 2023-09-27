Close
Touch ‘Em All: Special show to honor Diamondbacks play-by-play voice Greg Schulte

Sep 27, 2023, 10:47 AM

Longtime Arizona Diamondbacks radio announcer Greg Schulte smiles while taking a photo with former D-backs pitcher Randy Johnson, left, and outfielder Luis Gonzalez, right, at Chase Field on Aug. 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Sasnett/Getty Images)

Greg Schulte, the voice of the Arizona Diamondbacks since the team’s 1998 inaugural season, will call his final regular season games Friday through Sunday as the team wraps its 2023 schedule before his retirement.

Arizona Sports will highlight Schulte’s career Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. with a special show, “Touch ‘Em All.” Hosted by Dave Burns, the show will also welcome former Phoenix Suns play-by-play man Al McCoy at 5:15 p.m.

The special will air on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

The D-backs will honor Schulte with a pregame ceremony on Friday that includes a gift presentation, and the voice of the team will throw out the first pitch.

Schulte announced in February that he will retire following this 2023 season, and he will hang up the headset after calling nearly 4,000 D-backs games, including the pinnacle of franchise history, the 2001 World Series win against the New York Yankees.

Nicknamed the “Gub-Nuh,” Schulte’s iconic home run call — “deep drive, warning track, wall, you can touch’em all” — has been part of Diamondbacks broadcasts since the team’s inception into Major League Baseball.

The Silvis, Ill., native has been a voice on Phoenix airwaves dating back to 1979.

