Greg Schulte has broadcasted the biggest moments in Arizona Diamondbacks history, and the club made sure his name will be connected with the most exciting calls going forward.

On Friday, the D-backs surprised Schulte by naming the radio booth the “Greg Schulte Radio Booth.” His nickname, the Gub-nuh, was also enshrined on the wall with a microphone inside the “U.” Photos from throughout his career now decorate the hallway entering the broadcast booths.

Schulte has called Diamondbacks games since their first season in 1998 and is retiring after their campaign comes to a close. He received an ovation from colleagues in the media dining room and a warm introduction from team president and CEO Derrick Hall on Friday.

He gets one more home series against the Houston Astros, but the D-backs can clinch a playoff spot with a win and extend the career of their radio voice.

“This is very nice, a lot of our employees, a lot of people who I’ve known for a lot of years and the photos on the walls, the memories, the Gub booth right now, I’m sure it’ll be emotional sometime down the road,” Schulte said. “But right now, I’m just excited about tonight, I’m really excited about this three-game series with the Astros because this is going to be big.”

Schulte said he doesn’t love drawing attention to himself but was flattered by the gesture.

He has called nearly 4,000 D-backs’ regular-season and postseason games. He said it has been 26 magical years and singled out highlight moments such as Tony Womack’s game-winner in the 2001 NLDS, Luis Gonzalez’s walk-off hit to win the 2001 World Series, Randy Johnson’s perfect game and J.D. Martinez’s four-home run game in 2017.

“You think about the number of homes he’s been in, the number of cars, there are people in their 20s, 30s, 40s who have never known another voice,” Hall said. “What you’ve done for us, the impact you’ve made on the organization and on the game, you belong in the Hall of Fame, you’re definitely a Hall of Famer to us. The impact the legacy will always be here. So on behalf of everybody here, I want to say thank you, congratulations and good luck.”

The D-backs further honored Schulte with a pregame video tribute, gifts and having him throw out ceremonial first pitch, caught by his broadcast partner Tom Candiotti.

Schulte said he planned to retire after last year, but cancer treatment caused him to miss too many games to go out on.

Instead he returned to highlight what could be the D-backs’ first postseason appearance since 2017, which he said he is excited for.

Schulte has been on Phoenix airwaves since 1979 working Suns games with Al McCoy and Arizona State athletic events. He found out from former team owner Jerry Colangelo in November of 1995 that he was hired to broadcast the Diamondbacks.

He said he wanted to be a baseball broadcaster since he was eight years old, and it is a tough job to walk away from.

“It’s been an honor and it’s been a pleasure,” Schulte said to the fans before first pitch.

