The Arizona Diamondbacks enter the MLB playoffs as the sixth seed in the National League picture and open the NL Wild Card round against the third-seeded Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

They’ll play a best-of-three series, all at American Family Field in Milwaukee, with Game 2 Wednesday and a Game 3 set for Thursday if it is necessary.

The winner of the wild card matchup moves on to face the No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodgers for a five-game division series that would start on Saturday.

Arizona won four of six games against the Brewers during the regular season.

The D-backs will likely have ace Zac Gallen available for Game 2 and Merrill Kelly rested to pitch the if-needed series finale.

MLB playoff series schedule: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card

Tuesday, Oct. 3

4:08 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Wednesday, Oct. 4

4:08 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Thursday, Oct. 5 — If necessary

4:08 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Thursday times are subject to change depending on MLB series scenarios.

