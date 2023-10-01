Close
Full schedule: Arizona Diamondbacks-Milwaukee Brewers NL Wild Card playoff

Oct 1, 2023, 4:23 PM | Updated: 5:05 pm

Christian Walker bats for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers...

Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks at bat during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 19, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks enter the MLB playoffs as the sixth seed in the National League picture and open the NL Wild Card round against the third-seeded Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

They’ll play a best-of-three series, all at American Family Field in Milwaukee, with Game 2 Wednesday and a Game 3 set for Thursday if it is necessary.

The winner of the wild card matchup moves on to face the No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodgers for a five-game division series that would start on Saturday.

Arizona won four of six games against the Brewers during the regular season.

The D-backs will likely have ace Zac Gallen available for Game 2 and Merrill Kelly rested to pitch the if-needed series finale.

MLB playoff series schedule: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card

Tuesday, Oct. 3

4:08 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Wednesday, Oct. 4

4:08 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Thursday, Oct. 5 — If necessary

4:08 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Thursday times are subject to change depending on MLB series scenarios.

