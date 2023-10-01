Full schedule: Arizona Diamondbacks-Milwaukee Brewers NL Wild Card playoff
Oct 1, 2023, 4:23 PM | Updated: 5:05 pm
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
The Arizona Diamondbacks enter the MLB playoffs as the sixth seed in the National League picture and open the NL Wild Card round against the third-seeded Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.
They’ll play a best-of-three series, all at American Family Field in Milwaukee, with Game 2 Wednesday and a Game 3 set for Thursday if it is necessary.
The winner of the wild card matchup moves on to face the No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodgers for a five-game division series that would start on Saturday.
Arizona won four of six games against the Brewers during the regular season.
The D-backs will likely have ace Zac Gallen available for Game 2 and Merrill Kelly rested to pitch the if-needed series finale.
MLB playoff series schedule: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card
Tuesday, Oct. 3
4:08 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM
Wednesday, Oct. 4
4:08 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM
Thursday, Oct. 5 — If necessary
4:08 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM
Thursday times are subject to change depending on MLB series scenarios.