PHOENIX — Major League Baseball’s postseason field is set, and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers in a best-of-three National League Wild Card Series.

The playoffs start on Tuesday, while Game 2 is set for Wednesday and Game 3 (if necessary) on Thursday. Each contest will be played at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

First-pitch times have yet to be announced by MLB.

The D-backs clinched a playoff berth on Saturday after the Cincinnati Reds lost and ran out of room in the wild card chase.

Arizona fell to the Houston Astros, 8-1, on Sunday, locking into the third and final NL Wild Card spot with an 84-78 record.

The Miami Marlins finished in the second wild card spot and will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the first round.

Whichever team wins in Milwaukee will take on the No. 2 seeded Los Angeles Dodgers during the National League Division Series.

Brewers match up with D-backs in NL Wild Card

Milwaukee closed the season on a 35-20 stretch and captured the NL Central with a 92-70 record.

The Brewers present one of the most potent pitching arsenals in MLB, led by a three-headed monster atop the starting rotation with Corbin Burnes (3.39 ERA), Brandon Woodruff (2.28 ERA) and Freddy Peralta (3.86 ERA).

Their 3.75 team ERA ranked second in MLB entering Game 162, and their bullpen ERA was third at 3.43.

The Diamondbacks took four of six games against the Brewers this season, winning two of three games at home and on the road, respectively.

D-backs ace Zac Gallen threw 14 innings with one earned run in two starts against the Brewers this year.

The last time they played each other was June 21. At that point, the D-backs were 6.5 games better than Milwaukee and leading the NL West.

Pitching probables

The D-backs have Gallen lined up to start Game 2 and Merrill Kelly for Game 3. Manager Torey Lovullo said he does not plan to throw Gallen on short rest in Game 1.

Lovullo has yet to announce a starter for Game 1. Rookie Brandon Pfaadt is an option, as is an opener or bullpen game.

For Milwaukee, Woodruff and Peralta have not thrown since last weekend, while Burnes started on Thursday.

Diamondbacks-Brewers NL Wild Card series schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 3

4:08 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Wednesday, Oct. 4

4:08 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Thursday, Oct. 5 — If necessary

4:08 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Thursday times are subject to change depending on MLB series scenarios.

Follow @alexjweiner