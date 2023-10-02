The new Phoenix Suns super team is being introduced for the first time at media day in downtown Phoenix on Monday.

Fans around the Valley get their first look at how the roster is gelling together just 22 days before the regular season tips off.

Phoenix is coming off a second-round exit to the Denver Nuggets but reloaded with a new-look roster headed by the acquisitions of Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Portland Trailblazers center Jusuf Nurkic.

Fans will get the chance to hear from owner Mat Ishbia, CEO Josh Bartelstein, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, head coach Frank Vogel, Nurkic, Bol Bol, Chimezie Metu and Drew Eubanks.

The Suns will play five preseason games that kick off on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons. The regular season begins on Oct. 24 with a trip to the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Warriors.

Who will be the fifth starter alongside Booker, Durant, Beal and Nurkic? How many men deep will Vogel trust off his bench and who will be the first guy off the bench?