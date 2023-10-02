Just like his jump shot, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was calm, cool and collected on Monday at media day in downtown Phoenix.

Booker is going into his ninth season in the NBA at just 26 years old but is recognized as a crafty veteran who has entered the superstar realm of the NBA.

“The first thing I said when we lost the finals was, ‘the details matter,'” Booker told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke.

“These little things you might pass over in open gym, training camp or early in practice can bite you in the ass. Very detail oriented and we have just been playing pickup with the team but coach will jump in and throw some structure on it and that’s exactly what you want.”

Outside of having a revamped roster around him, Booker will also be sporting a new fashion look on the court as his first signature shoe, the Nike Book 1s, released in the offseason.

Booker hoped to make a “classic, original but still geared to perform” design. The shoes will first be released in December.

“It’s a dream come true. It is everything I have ever wanted and ever dreamed about. This is the top of that. … I have so many ideas and have been private for most of my life, but the best way to tell stories is through shoes and I have a lot of stories I want to tell.”

In his private life, Booker has been hanging out with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, as the two live very close together.

Booker said that the Cardinals quarterback is recovering nicely from his ACL injury last December and is in good spirits right now.

“He is good, he looks strong. Obviously, that big win over the Cowboys had the morale of the whole city up and that is exactly what you want to see,” Booker said.

“All you can ask of him is to get healthy, get back right. We want to see him on the field but we can’t rush that.”