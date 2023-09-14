Close
Nike releases details, images of Devin Booker’s signature shoe, Nike Book 1

Sep 14, 2023, 7:55 AM

BY THREADS BLOG


Devin Booker's signature Nike shoe, the Nike Book 1 (Photo via Nike) Devin Booker's signature Nike shoe, the Nike Book 1 (Photo via Nike) Nike Book 1 concept art devin booker Devin Booker's signature Nike shoe, the Nike Book 1 (Photo via Nike) Nike Book 1 concept art devin booker Devin Booker's signature Nike shoe, the Nike Book 1 (Photo via Nike) Devin Booker's signature Nike shoe, the Nike Book 1 (Photo via Nike) Devin Booker's signature Nike shoe, the Nike Book 1 (Photo via Nike) Devin Booker's signature Nike shoe, the Nike Book 1 (Photo via Nike)

Nike announced on Thursday that Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker’s signature shoe will debut in spring of 2024 in four colorways.

The shoe brand published a press release welcoming Booker as its next signature family member and released the first official images of the sneaker Booker had been testing and teasing via his social media accounts over the past few weeks.

“Early on, we landed on the phrase ‘future classic,’” Booker said via the release. “At the beginning of the design process, we landed on the idea of the shoe combining lifestyle and performance worlds. The goal was to create something that would be timeless.”

Booker focused on a “classic, original but still geared to perform” design.

The three-time All-Star began the process by referencing the Nike design team to silhouettes of the Nike Air Force 1, Blazer and Air Jordan 1, all of which are casual shoes (though the Air Jordan 1 of course came from a performance background). Booker also found inspiration in his love of cars, particularly his 1972 Chevy Blazer K5, a remodeled class truck that is now a low-rider with a new, high-performing engine.

Like the truck remodeled to perform, Nike equipped the classic look with a Cushion 2.0 foam midsole and TPU sidewall for support. It has a Nike Zoom airbag in the heel.

It’s wrapped in canvas for durability with a suede collar and leather on the forefoot, giving it a more casual look.

The pull tab on the back of the shoe is connected to a “spine” inspired by that of a book reads “chapter 1” on the back. There are multiple threads of material on the inside of the pull tab — like pages of a book.

Among the other fine details, the tongue reads “BOOK,” while the Suns guard’s birth year shows up as a 96 on the front of the pull tab. The back of the tongue label includes the initials of Booker’s immediate family — presumably his mother, father, brother and sister.

The insole includes a bar code and number representing his No. 1 jersey, the area codes of where he grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, (616) and Moss Point, Mississippi, (228) plus the 602 area code of his NBA home in Phoenix.

