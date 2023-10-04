Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Close it out! Cards’ Jonathan Gannon predicts defensive wild card win for D-backs

Oct 4, 2023, 12:35 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Defense wins championships — or in this case, the National League Wild Card Series. Just ask Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Before gracing the media with his thoughts on the Cardinals designating rookie cornerback Garrett Williams and Dennis Daley for return from injury, among other things, Gannon made sure to give the Arizona Diamondbacks their proper flowers after taking Game 1 of the series over the Milwaukee Brewers the night prior.

“Good job, (D-backs manager Torey Lovullo),” Gannon said Wednesday. “Close it out, man. I’m pulling for you.”

RELATED STORIES

“I’m kind of a sports fan and my kids are baseball fans,” the head coach added.

“I know Torey a little bit so obviously pulling for him being in the city that we’re in. … It’s good to see them having success.”

He didn’t stop there, though, giving his prediction for Game 2 as Arizona looks to sweep the home team and advance to the next round.

Based on his background, we all should have seen it coming.

“One (to) nothing. Defensive game,” the defensive-minded coach said without hesitation on Wednesday.

Gannon could very well be onto something given who’s taking the mound for Arizona on Wednesday night.

After rolling out rookie Brandon Pfaadt in Game 1, the D-backs turn to trusted ace Zac Gallen to close things out in Milwaukee.

Gallen enters the matchup having allowed zero earned runs in eight of his 34 games played. Each of those games resulted in victories for the D-backs, with his last scoreless outing coming in a Sept. 24 win over the New York Yankees.

The D-backs take on the Brewers in Game 2 of their NL Wild Card Series at 4:08 p.m. Catch all the action over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Garrett Williams introductory press conference...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals designate rookie CB Garrett Williams for return off NFI

The Cardinals designated rookie cornerback Garrett Williams for return from the non-football injury list on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Nolan Cooney...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals release P Nolan Cooney, sign 2 to active roster

The Arizona Cardinals released punter Nolan Cooney and added Blake Gillikin on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced.

23 hours ago

Dante Stills...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals’ Dante Stills impressing as snaps pile up

Rookie Dante Stills is flying under the radar as he slowly but surely gets the chance to prove himself along the defensive line.

2 days ago

Christian Matthew at training camp...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals release CB Christian Matthew, 2 others from 53-man roster

The Arizona Cardinals released cornerbacks Kris Boyd and Christian Matthew and offensive lineman Ilm Manning on Monday.

2 days ago

Michael Wilson celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals still show progress despite lopsided loss to 49ers

The scoreboard read in favor of the 49ers, but there were still positives to take away from the Cardinals' third loss of 2023.

3 days ago

Hollywood Brown catches a pass...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Hollywood Brown active vs. 49ers, Keaontay Ingram out

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown is officially active for the team's Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

3 days ago

Close it out! Cards’ Jonathan Gannon predicts defensive wild card win for D-backs