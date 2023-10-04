TEMPE — Defense wins championships — or in this case, the National League Wild Card Series. Just ask Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Before gracing the media with his thoughts on the Cardinals designating rookie cornerback Garrett Williams and Dennis Daley for return from injury, among other things, Gannon made sure to give the Arizona Diamondbacks their proper flowers after taking Game 1 of the series over the Milwaukee Brewers the night prior.

“Good job, (D-backs manager Torey Lovullo),” Gannon said Wednesday. “Close it out, man. I’m pulling for you.”

“I’m kind of a sports fan and my kids are baseball fans,” the head coach added.

“I know Torey a little bit so obviously pulling for him being in the city that we’re in. … It’s good to see them having success.”

He didn’t stop there, though, giving his prediction for Game 2 as Arizona looks to sweep the home team and advance to the next round.

Based on his background, we all should have seen it coming.

“One (to) nothing. Defensive game,” the defensive-minded coach said without hesitation on Wednesday.

#AZCardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon must know it’s Gallentine’s Day. He has the @Dbacks taking Game 2 of the NL Wild Card with a 1-0 win over the Brewers. pic.twitter.com/ILpdhjb80F — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) October 4, 2023

Gannon could very well be onto something given who’s taking the mound for Arizona on Wednesday night.

After rolling out rookie Brandon Pfaadt in Game 1, the D-backs turn to trusted ace Zac Gallen to close things out in Milwaukee.

Gallen enters the matchup having allowed zero earned runs in eight of his 34 games played. Each of those games resulted in victories for the D-backs, with his last scoreless outing coming in a Sept. 24 win over the New York Yankees.

The D-backs take on the Brewers in Game 2 of their NL Wild Card Series at 4:08 p.m. Catch all the action over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @Tdrake4sports

Presented By