The Milwaukee Brewers will start pitcher Freddy Peralta on Wednesday for Game 2 of their NL Wild Card series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in an elimination situation, down 1-0 in the three-game set.

Peralta has been on ice since Sept. 24 because Milwaukee secured the NL Central before his last scheduled start on Saturday. He allowed nine hits, four earned runs and two homers in 3.0 innings pitched that last game played.

Still, the right-hander had posted a strong September (3.38 ERA) and August (2.10 ERA).

For the regular season, Peralta finished with a 3.83 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 165.2 innings.

Who will be the starting pitchers for the rest of the Diamondbacks-Brewers wild card series?

The Brewers turn to Peralta in the critical game with another stout pitcher, Brandon Woodruff, set to miss the wild card series with a shoulder injury. During the regular season, Woodruff posted a 5-1 record, 2.28 ERA, 0.821 WHIP and 9.9 strikeouts per nine frames.

On Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Peralta is set to square off opposite Arizona’s Zac Gallen, who is five days removed from his last regular season appearance Friday.

The D-backs took the series opener, 6-3, on Tuesday in a matchup of Brewers starter Corbin Burnes against Arizona rookie Brandon Pfaadt.

Burnes managed 4.0 innings in Game 1, allowing four earned runs and three homers to the D-backs.

Arizona meanwhile only got 2.2 frames out of Pfaadt, falling behind 3-0 before six relievers combined to quiet Milwaukee over 6.1 innings of work. The use of those arms puts more pressure on Gallen and, if necessary, presumed Game 3 starter Merrill Kelly to keep the wear and tear off the bullpen.

For Milwaukee looking at Game 3, Wade Miley (3.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP) is the most logical starter if the Brewers win Wednesday’s game. He skipped his last scheduled start, but in his last appearance went 5.0 innings with six hits, one earned run and two strikeouts against the St. Louis Cardinals.

First pitch for Diamondbacks-Brewers on Wednesday in Game 2 of the wild card round is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. MST. Tune to the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.

