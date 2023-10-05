Full schedule: Arizona Diamondbacks-Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS

The Arizona Diamondbacks enter the National League Division Series against the second-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday after the D-backs swept the Milwaukee Brewers for their first multi-game playoff series win since 2007.

They’ll play a best-of-five series, with the first two games at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Game 3 is set for Wednesday in Phoenix and Game 4 will also be at Chase Field if necessary. A potential Game 5 is slated for Saturday, Oct. 14 in Los Angeles.

The winner of the series moves on to face either the No. 1 seed Atlanta Braves or No. 4 seed Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS, which starts Mon. Oct. 16.

Arizona won five of its first eight games against the Dodgers during the first two weeks of the regular season but lost its last five games against the Dodgers.

All five games, if necessary, will air on TBS.

The D-backs will likely use Merrill Kelly to pitch Game 1 and have ace Zac Gallen available for Game 2.

MLB playoff series schedule: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS

Saturday, Oct. 7

6:20 p.m. MST

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Monday, Oct. 9

6:07 p.m. MST

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Wednesday, Oct. 11

TBD

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Thursday, Oct. 12 — If necessary

TBD

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Saturday, Oct. 14 — If necessary

TBD

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM