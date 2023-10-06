Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

From ‘Joe Cool’ to ice-cold: Burrow, Bengals look to bounce back vs. Cardinals

Oct 5, 2023, 9:00 PM

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the team's...

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


GLENDALE (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals haven’t looked much like an elite team through four weeks.

There’s time for that to change. But it needs to happen soon.

The Bengals (1-3) travel to face the Arizona Cardinals (1-3) on Sunday in a game that Burrow has already declared a nearly must-win matchup.

Cincinnati has enjoyed deep playoff runs the past two seasons, including a trip to the Super Bowl during the 2021 season.

RELATED STORIES

“I’m still very confident in what we have,” Burrow said. “We’ve got to get better. We’ve scored three touchdowns. That’s not near good enough. We’ve got a ways to go, but we have the guys in that room to do it, we’ve got the coaches to do it.”

Burrow — who before the season became the highest-paid player in the NFL — has been slowed by a calf injury that’s limited his mobility. The quarterback said he felt good at practice on Wednesday and hasn’t had any setbacks with the calf since aggravating the injury late in a loss to Baltimore on Sept. 17.

“I try not to be frustrated,” Burrow said. “That’s not going to get anybody anywhere. You just adapt to what you’re dealing with, adapt to how you need to play. And you take that week to week, day to day.”

Higgins hurting

The Bengals could be without one of their top receivers on Sunday. Tee Higgins left last week’s loss to the Titans with a rib injury and hasn’t practiced. He’s considered day to day. Higgins has caught just 12 of 32 targets in four games for 129 yards, but has two of Cincinnati’s total three touchdowns this season. Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t have any touchdown catches — more the fault of a limited Burrow and the offensive line — but is starting to get some traction, getting 141 and 73 passing yards in the past two games.

Bengals tight end could return

Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said tight end Irv Smith Jr. is working his way back. He was listed as having limited participation in practice on Wednesday after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. The former Viking was signed as a free agent in the offseason to replace Hayden Hurst, who had 414 receiving yards and two TDs last season and then signed with Carolina.

“We’ll be smart how we utilize him,” Taylor said.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Keaontay Ingram (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals-Bengals injury report: RB Keaontay Ingram limited Thursday with neck injury

The Arizona Cardinals enter an unlikely matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 with both teams sitting at 1-3 on the year.

7 hours ago

Joshua Dobbs in Week 3...

Tyler Drake

Joshua Dobbs already solidifying case for extended Arizona Cardinals tenure

Though he's still learning his new surroundings, Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs has already shown enough to stick around beyond 2023.

8 hours ago

Garrett Williams looks on at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Garrett Williams eyeing full return to action sooner than later

Garrett Williams accomplished a goal on Wednesday with his designation to return from the NFI list. Now, it's about taking that next step.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon...

Tyler Drake

Close it out! Cards’ Jonathan Gannon predicts defensive wild card win for D-backs

Defense wins championships, or in this case, National League Wild Card Series. Just ask Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

1 day ago

Garrett Williams introductory press conference...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals designate rookie CB Garrett Williams for return off NFI

The Cardinals designated rookie cornerback Garrett Williams for return from the non-football injury list on Wednesday.

1 day ago

Nolan Cooney...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals release P Nolan Cooney, sign 2 to active roster

The Arizona Cardinals released punter Nolan Cooney and added Blake Gillikin on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced.

2 days ago

From ‘Joe Cool’ to ice-cold: Burrow, Bengals look to bounce back vs. Cardinals