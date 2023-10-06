Major League Baseball announced 18 nominees for the Hank Aaron Award, which honors the best overall offensive player in each league.

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll was listed as one of the nine finalists in the National League after producing MLB’s first ever 25-home run, 50-stolen base season by a rookie.

Carroll’s fellow NL finalists are: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL), Luis Arraez (MIA), Cody Bellinger (CHC), Mookie Betts (LAD), Bryce Harper (PHI), Matt Olson (ATL) and Juan Soto (SDP).

The winner will be picked by a panel of Hall of Famers and a fan vote online.

Ketel Marte was the last Diamondbacks player to be nominated for the award in 2019.

Carroll finished his first full season ninth among MLB position players in fWAR at 6.0 after slashing .285/.362/.506. He made the All-Star Game as a starter in his hometown of Seattle and bounced back from a midseason lull to catch fire down the stretch.

As manager Torey Lovullo put it, the league made an adjustment to him, and he adjusted back.

“I would say anywhere from impressive to magical,” Lovullo described Carroll’s regular season ahead of Game 162. “He just got after it every single day. He never took his foot off the gas pedal and that’s his personality. He fits into what I want this organization and I want our team to be known as. He’s he’s gonna be a trendsetter here for a long time.”

Carroll didn’t blink in the postseason, becoming that youngest Diamondbacks player to homer in a playoff game on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers at 23 years old.

He had four hits and eight total bases during a two-game sweep of Milwaukee in the wild card round.

Carroll told MLB Network after Game 2, “My approach has always been never get too high, never get too low, don’t ride those waves, stay even keeled and get through it.”

Follow @alexjweiner