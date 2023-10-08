Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Costly Joshua Dobbs pick-6 difference of Cardinals’ 1st half vs. Bengals

Oct 8, 2023, 2:44 PM | Updated: 4:12 pm

Joshua Dobbs #9 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fi...

Joshua Dobbs #9 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Joshua Dobbs started off hot for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium, but a big mistake late in the second quarter changed his, and Arizona’s first half fate.

Dobbs threw a pick-six to Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt while in the shadow of his own end zone inside the final two minutes of the half.  It was Dobbs’ first interception of the season.

The Bengals went on to win 34-20. They led 17-14 at the half. Cincinnati was up 10-0 early in the game before 14 unanswered points by the Cardinals prior to Dobbs’ pick-six.

RELATED STORIES

Dobbs earlier orchestrated a nine-play, 75-yard drive into the second quarter, capped off by a 25-yard touchdown pass to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown where the wide receiver burned his coverage for the easy score.

After the touchdown, the defense forced a three-and-out of the Bengals offense. On the ensuing drive, Dobbs would orchestrate a five-play, 49-yard drive capped by a four-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz. The big blow landed by the Cardinals was a 35-yard run by James Conner. Dobbs has started 7-for-17 for 83 yards against Cincinnati.

The Cardinals had some issues in the secondary early in the first quarter. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. had been taken to the locker room with an ankle injury, according to the team. He returned early in the second quarter. Kei’Trel Clark didn’t play the first drive with Hamilton starting across from Marco Wilson.

The Bengals had been feasting on the Cardinals secondary early in the first quarter. Through the first half, quarterback Joe Burrow was 19-for-24 with 153 yards and a touchdown pass, while Ja’Marr Chase had eight catches for 79 yards and a score.

Presented By
Western Governors University
(Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports Marquise "Hollywood" Brown walks back to the sideline after scoring a 25-yard touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at State Farm Stadium. (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was the star of the Arizona Cardinals' loss. (Felisa...

Kellan Olson

Ja’Marr Chase torches Cardinals for 3 TDs in Arizona’s loss to Bengals

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase emphasized in his postgame press conference last week that he's always open and he proved it against the Cardinals.

5 minutes ago

Jalen Thompson #34 of the Arizona Cardinals intercepts a pass during the second quarter in the game...

Kellan Olson

Arizona Cardinals S Jalen Thompson doesn’t return after hamstring injury

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson did not return to Sunday's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals after injuring his hamstring.

56 minutes ago

DJ Turner II #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals tackles James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals during ...

Kellan Olson

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner injures knee, doesn’t return

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner did not return in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a knee injury.

1 hour ago

Josh Woods...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Josh Woods, Will Hernandez active for Week 5 matchup vs. Bengals

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods and offensive lineman Will Hernandez are active for the team's Week 5 matchup against the Bengals.

4 hours ago

Colt McCoy...

Tom Kuebel

Former Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy delivers high praise for Kyler Murray

Former teammate Colt McCoy stood up for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray when asked about his commitment to the game by Colin Cowherd of The Herd.

6 hours ago

Joe Burrow attempts a pass...

Tyler Drake

Joe Burrow’s health headlines Cardinals-Bengals storylines in Week 5

The Cardinals' Week 5 tilt against the Bengals isn't nearly as one-sided as it originally appeared to be entering the regular season.

1 day ago

Costly Joshua Dobbs pick-6 difference of Cardinals’ 1st half vs. Bengals