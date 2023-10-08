Joshua Dobbs started off hot for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium, but a big mistake late in the second quarter changed his, and Arizona’s first half fate.

Dobbs threw a pick-six to Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt while in the shadow of his own end zone inside the final two minutes of the half. It was Dobbs’ first interception of the season.

The Bengals went on to win 34-20. They led 17-14 at the half. Cincinnati was up 10-0 early in the game before 14 unanswered points by the Cardinals prior to Dobbs’ pick-six.

Dobbs earlier orchestrated a nine-play, 75-yard drive into the second quarter, capped off by a 25-yard touchdown pass to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown where the wide receiver burned his coverage for the easy score.

file this under things we absolutely love to see 🗃@josh_dobbs1 x @Primetime_jet pic.twitter.com/GICbc6hdPr — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 8, 2023

After the touchdown, the defense forced a three-and-out of the Bengals offense. On the ensuing drive, Dobbs would orchestrate a five-play, 49-yard drive capped by a four-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz. The big blow landed by the Cardinals was a 35-yard run by James Conner. Dobbs has started 7-for-17 for 83 yards against Cincinnati.

The Cardinals had some issues in the secondary early in the first quarter. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. had been taken to the locker room with an ankle injury, according to the team. He returned early in the second quarter. Kei’Trel Clark didn’t play the first drive with Hamilton starting across from Marco Wilson.

The Bengals had been feasting on the Cardinals secondary early in the first quarter. Through the first half, quarterback Joe Burrow was 19-for-24 with 153 yards and a touchdown pass, while Ja’Marr Chase had eight catches for 79 yards and a score.

