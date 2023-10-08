Close
Cardinals’ Josh Woods, Will Hernandez active for Week 5 matchup vs. Bengals

Oct 8, 2023, 11:44 AM

Arizona Cardinals LB Josh Woods runs through drills during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals are getting one of their defensive starters back in the mix with linebacker Josh Woods officially active for the team’s Week 5 tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Woods returns to action after having missed the past three games with an ankle injury suffered in a season-opening loss to the Washington Commanders.

He entered the matchup as questionable with the injury after putting in two practices of limited work before he was a full participant on Friday.

Joining Woods as active is offensive lineman Will Hernandez.

Hernandez was limited during Thursday’s practice before missing Friday’s work entirely with a back issue.

Running back Keaontay Ingram on the other hand won’t suit up on Sunday after he was limited this week with a neck injury.

With Ingram sidelined, Emari Demercado and recent practice squad elevation Corey Clement could be in line for added touches offensively.

Along with Ingram, cornerback Qwuantrezz Knight, offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell and tight end Elijah Higgins are inactive against the Bengals. They join starting defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter and rookie cornerback Garrett Williams, who were both ruled out Friday.

On the other sideline, the Bengals will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins due to a ribs injury.

In four games played this season, Higgins paces Bengals pass catchers with two touchdowns and is second in receiving yards with 129 behind only Ja’Marr Chase.

Offensive linemen D’Ante Smith and Trey Hill, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither and defensive lineman Josh Tupou are also inactive.

Cardinals-Bengals kick off at 1:05 p.m. Catch all the action over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

