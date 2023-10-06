TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals No. 1 wide receiver Hollywood Brown doesn’t know what the future holds beyond 2023.

Currently in a contract year, there’s a chance he could re-sign with the franchise. There’s also a chance he could be off Arizona’s roster in Year 2 of the new regime led by general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Despite the lingering unknown after this season, Brown remains dialed in on improving his craft under the watchful eye of passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Drew Terrell, not on what might — or might not — happen this upcoming offseason.

Among the biggest areas Brown wanted to sharpen was his ability to impact games on a consistent basis.

“I wanted consistency, so that’s what he’s trying to get out of me, consistency each and every day,” Brown said Thursday. “Treat practice the same, treat games the same, run the routes how you’re going to run them in the game and that’s something we’ve been harping on.”

Through four games, he has largely shown that.

While Brown and the rest of the offense struggled to find a rhythm in Week 1, with the wide receiver catching three balls for 28 yards and the unit held out of the end zone, things have turned for the better.

Under quarterback Joshua Dobbs, the Cardinals offense has made strides from its season-opening loss to the Washington Commanders.

Right there in lockstep with the upward trajectory is Brown.

In the past three games, the wide receiver has reeled in 18 of the 27 targets he’s for 211 yards and two touchdowns. He’s either found pay dirt or led the team in receiving yards during that span. And for a player who has had his fair share of drops, Brown has just one on the year.

“A big part of our passing game goes through Hollywood and when his number is called, he makes plays,” Gannon said Monday.

“We’ll keep trying to find ways to get him the rock, but it’s not hard when he gets open all the time and catches it.”

In addition to showing off more consistency, Brown’s toughness has also been on display early on.

Despite being held out of the end zone in a Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Brown turned in arguably his best performance of 2023 behind seven catches for 96 yards.

That stat line almost didn’t happen given a thumb injury Brown picked up during last week’s practice that limited the wide receiver for two days of work and was questionable entering the contest.

“It was tough last week, more tough last week than this week,” Brown said with a wrap on his thumb. “I really didn’t think I was going to play but credit to the training staff and my team outside of here for getting me right and getting me able to play.”

Not the focus

As Brown continues to show off his ability under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, his value rises with it.

Naturally, trade chatter and best-fit narratives follow, especially given this is a contract year for the wideout.

But while consistency remains Brown’s biggest personal focus, outside trade rumors — or whisper in a recent case — are among the least.

“That’s not my focus,” Brown said, adding he hadn’t heard about any recent trade rumors. “I’m focused on the Bengals. I’m a Cardinal so that’s all I’m really worried about.”

