Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Hollywood Brown focused on consistency, being an Arizona Cardinal in 2023

Oct 6, 2023, 1:45 PM | Updated: 3:57 pm

Hollywood Brown walks off the field...

Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field at halftime in the game against the New York Giants at State Farm Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals No. 1 wide receiver Hollywood Brown doesn’t know what the future holds beyond 2023.

Currently in a contract year, there’s a chance he could re-sign with the franchise. There’s also a chance he could be off Arizona’s roster in Year 2 of the new regime led by general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Despite the lingering unknown after this season, Brown remains dialed in on improving his craft under the watchful eye of passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Drew Terrell, not on what might — or might not — happen this upcoming offseason.

Among the biggest areas Brown wanted to sharpen was his ability to impact games on a consistent basis.

RELATED STORIES

“I wanted consistency, so that’s what he’s trying to get out of me, consistency each and every day,” Brown said Thursday. “Treat practice the same, treat games the same, run the routes how you’re going to run them in the game and that’s something we’ve been harping on.”

Through four games, he has largely shown that.

While Brown and the rest of the offense struggled to find a rhythm in Week 1, with the wide receiver catching three balls for 28 yards and the unit held out of the end zone, things have turned for the better.

Under quarterback Joshua Dobbs, the Cardinals offense has made strides from its season-opening loss to the Washington Commanders.

Right there in lockstep with the upward trajectory is Brown.

In the past three games, the wide receiver has reeled in 18 of the 27 targets he’s for 211 yards and two touchdowns. He’s either found pay dirt or led the team in receiving yards during that span. And for a player who has had his fair share of drops, Brown has just one on the year.

“A big part of our passing game goes through Hollywood and when his number is called, he makes plays,” Gannon said Monday.

“We’ll keep trying to find ways to get him the rock, but it’s not hard when he gets open all the time and catches it.”

In addition to showing off more consistency, Brown’s toughness has also been on display early on.

Despite being held out of the end zone in a Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Brown turned in arguably his best performance of 2023 behind seven catches for 96 yards.

That stat line almost didn’t happen given a thumb injury Brown picked up during last week’s practice that limited the wide receiver for two days of work and was questionable entering the contest.

“It was tough last week, more tough last week than this week,” Brown said with a wrap on his thumb. “I really didn’t think I was going to play but credit to the training staff and my team outside of here for getting me right and getting me able to play.”

Not the focus

As Brown continues to show off his ability under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, his value rises with it.

Naturally, trade chatter and best-fit narratives follow, especially given this is a contract year for the wideout.

But while consistency remains Brown’s biggest personal focus, outside trade rumors — or whisper in a recent case — are among the least.

“That’s not my focus,” Brown said, adding he hadn’t heard about any recent trade rumors. “I’m focused on the Bengals. I’m a Cardinal so that’s all I’m really worried about.”

Presented By
Western Governors University
Owen Pappoe at practice Cameron Thomas at practice Jesse Luketa at practice Robert Rodriguez during practice Damien Williams at practice Blake Gillikin at practice Roy Lopez at practice Bobby Price at practice Marco Wilson at practice Garrett Williams at practice Nick Rallis at practice Jonathan Ledbetter at practice Garrett Williams at practice Dennis Daley at practice Ben Stille at practice

Cardinals Corner

Joshua Dobbs in Week 3...

Tyler Drake

Joshua Dobbs already solidifying case for extended Arizona Cardinals tenure

Though he's still learning his new surroundings, Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs has already shown enough to stick around beyond 2023.

1 day ago

Garrett Williams looks on at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Garrett Williams eyeing full return to action sooner than later

Garrett Williams accomplished a goal on Wednesday with his designation to return from the NFI list. Now, it's about taking that next step.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon...

Tyler Drake

Close it out! Cards’ Jonathan Gannon predicts defensive wild card win for D-backs

Defense wins championships, or in this case, National League Wild Card Series. Just ask Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

2 days ago

Garrett Williams introductory press conference...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals designate rookie CB Garrett Williams for return off NFI

The Cardinals designated rookie cornerback Garrett Williams for return from the non-football injury list on Wednesday.

2 days ago

Nolan Cooney...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals release P Nolan Cooney, sign 2 to active roster

The Arizona Cardinals released punter Nolan Cooney and added Blake Gillikin on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced.

3 days ago

Dante Stills...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals’ Dante Stills impressing as snaps pile up

Rookie Dante Stills is flying under the radar as he slowly but surely gets the chance to prove himself along the defensive line.

4 days ago

Hollywood Brown focused on consistency, being an Arizona Cardinal in 2023