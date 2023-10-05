Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Cardinals sign veteran RB Damien Williams to practice squad

Oct 5, 2023, 10:54 AM | Updated: 10:55 am

Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during ...

Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday the team has signed veteran running back Damien Williams to the practice squad.

Williams was most recently with the Atlanta Falcons for a short stint in 2022 where he recorded just two carries for two yards.

The running back started his career in 2014 with the Miami Dolphins where he played for four seasons. He appeared with the Kansas City Chiefs for two seasons where he won a Super Bowl, missed the 2020 season, and played one year with the Chicago Bears in 2021.

He has appeared in 98 games (16 starts) and has 336 carries for 1,397 yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with 154 receptions for 1,209 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.

The 31-year-old back has had quite an amazing postseason career, recording six rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns in just six games.

The move comes as backup running back Keaontay Ingram deals with a neck injury that sidelined him during Wednesday’s practice. He was, however, seen participating during the open portion of Thursday’s work.

The Cardinals have struggled to find running back depth after Marlon Mack tore his Achilles just three days after the team signed him in the offseason.

Arizona is set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium at 1:05 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

