Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

LB Kyzir White says Cardinals must tackle and get takeaways to beat Bengals

Oct 6, 2023, 4:53 PM

Kyzir White celebrates with Jonathan Gannon in Week 3...

Kyzir White #7 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates with Head coach Jonathan Gannon following a win against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals may have slew of injuries – especially along the defensive front — but LB Kyzir White says embracing the challenge will help them earn a win this week against the Cincinnati Bengals at home.

Better tackling and creating turnovers would help, too.

The first-year Cardinals player said the “next man up” philosophy is always in effect. Injuries happen. But when guys get on the field they have to perform.

“Nobody is looking at it like there is going to be drop off, or he’s new, or he hasn’t been starting. Everybody is looking at you to perform at the level those guys were performing at,” White said Friday on Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke.

RELATED STORIES

Going into the Bengals matchup this week, the Cardinals don’t just need to replace performance, White said, but improve tackling and create turnovers, elements of the game they struggled with last week against the 49ers.

“Didn’t play hard enough. Didn’t create any turnovers and didn’t stop them. Coming out this week, we obviously want some get back. We want to show ourselves and everybody else that the team they seen last week is not our identity. Sometimes that happens but obviously we want to limit that as much as possible,” he said.

Improving tackling has been the subject of a lot of discussion this week at practice, he said, and especially focusing on fundamentals, such as keeping eyes on hips in the open field. Since contact is limited during the week, it has to be a game-day commitment to being physical.

“Even though you are working on it, it is still not real life,” he said.

The Bengals might not have the record of last week’s opponent, but they are talented, White said, and compete at all positions offensively.

“Definitely not going to take them lightly. They have a hell of a quarterback in (Joe) Burrow. (Ja’Marr) Chase is a great receiver,” White said. “They are dangerous. They have playmakers across the board. They were in the AFC championship last year and the Super Bowl the year before.”

Presented By
Western Governors University
Owen Pappoe at practice Cameron Thomas at practice Jesse Luketa at practice Robert Rodriguez during practice Damien Williams at practice Blake Gillikin at practice Roy Lopez at practice Bobby Price at practice Marco Wilson at practice Garrett Williams at practice Nick Rallis at practice Jonathan Ledbetter at practice Garrett Williams at practice Dennis Daley at practice Ben Stille at practice

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals S Jalen Thompson helps unveil Arizona’s new uniforms on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Ph...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals are going dark against the Bengals with all black uniforms

The Arizona Cardinals are going to debut their all black uniforms at home this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals.

5 hours ago

Hollywood Brown walks off the field...

Tyler Drake

Hollywood Brown focused on consistency, being an Arizona Cardinal in 2023

Hollywood Brown remains dialed in on improving his craft under the watchful eye of passing game coordinator and WRs coach Drew Terrell.

6 hours ago

Keaontay Ingram (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals-Bengals injury report: RB Keaontay Ingram limited Thursday with neck injury

The Arizona Cardinals enter an unlikely matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 with both teams sitting at 1-3 on the year.

7 hours ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Arizona Cardinals LB Kyzir White joins Wolf & Luke

Arizona Cardinals LB Kyzir White joins Wolf & Luke. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Picture: Mike Christy/Getty Images Presented By

8 hours ago

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the team's...

Associated Press

From ‘Joe Cool’ to ice-cold: Burrow, Bengals look to bounce back vs. Cardinals

"Joe Cool," Joe Burrow, has been ice cold in 2023. He will be piloting the 1-3 Bengals against the 1-3 Cardinals on Sunday.

23 hours ago

Joshua Dobbs in Week 3...

Tyler Drake

Joshua Dobbs already solidifying case for extended Arizona Cardinals tenure

Though he's still learning his new surroundings, Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs has already shown enough to stick around beyond 2023.

1 day ago

LB Kyzir White says Cardinals must tackle and get takeaways to beat Bengals