Complimenting Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray with some of the most endearing praise possible, former teammate Colt McCoy made his stance clear on the polarizing Murray.

Colt McCoy speaks on the national criticisms of Kyler Murray and what it’s like being in the same QB room: pic.twitter.com/atVtRq2tA8 — K1SinceDay1 (@KSzn2021) October 5, 2023

“Kyler is extremely talented,” McCoy told The Herd on Thursday.

“I think what people don’t understand about him – for whatever reason – is he is a hard worker. He does care about the game. He’s super competitive.”

McCoy offered a counter to many of the criticisms of Murray and reasons why the controversial study clause was inserted and subsequently removed from his contract.

“I think right now he’s kinda being a punching bag,” McCoy said.

Murray has been active on the sidelines doing his best to acclimate to a new offense and new coaching staff after the hires of head coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

However, he has not been able to prove himself on the field.

With the success of newcomer Joshua Dobbs at quarterback and an unclear return date from ACL surgery in the offseason, Murray’s future is still very cloudy.

“I would not hedge my bets against him,” McCoy said.

One certainty is that when Gannon was first hired, he greeted Murray with demonstrative enthusiasm. What that means for the future is to be determined.

