Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner injures knee, doesn’t return

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner did not return in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a knee injury.

Conner rumbled for a 35-yard rush in the second quarter but was absent afterward after taking that hit on his knee.

He went straight to the blue medical tent to be evaluated before going back to the locker room with a member of the training staff.

Arizona entered the game with rookie running back Emari Demercado as the backup to Conner and he took the majority of the snaps following Conner’e exit. Corey Clement was active as well, a recent addition after an injury to Keaontay Ingram that had him inactive on Sunday.

Demercado began the second half in place of Conner.

Conner had six carries for 46 yards prior to his exit. He entered the game with 62 carries for 318 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals lost 34-20. Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs had three turnovers and Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase caught 15 balls for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

