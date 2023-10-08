Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner injures knee, doesn’t return

Oct 8, 2023, 3:01 PM | Updated: 4:07 pm

DJ Turner II #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals tackles James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals during ...

DJ Turner II #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals tackles James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner did not return in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a knee injury.

Conner rumbled for a 35-yard rush in the second quarter but was absent afterward after taking that hit on his knee.

He went straight to the blue medical tent to be evaluated before going back to the locker room with a member of the training staff.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona entered the game with rookie running back Emari Demercado as the backup to Conner and he took the majority of the snaps following Conner’e exit. Corey Clement was active as well, a  recent addition after an injury to Keaontay Ingram that had him inactive on Sunday.

Demercado began the second half in place of Conner.

Conner had six carries for 46 yards prior to his exit. He entered the game with 62 carries for 318 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals lost 34-20. Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs had three turnovers and Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase caught 15 balls for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Jalen Thompson #34 of the Arizona Cardinals intercepts a pass during the second quarter in the game...

Kellan Olson

Arizona Cardinals S Jalen Thompson doesn’t return after hamstring injury

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson did not return to Sunday's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals after injuring his hamstring.

51 minutes ago

Joshua Dobbs #9 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fi...

Stephen Gugliociello

Costly Joshua Dobbs pick-6 difference of Cardinals’ 1st half vs. Bengals

Joshua Dobbs started off hot for the Cardinals on Sunday, but a big mistake late in the second changed Arizona's first-half fate.

1 hour ago

Josh Woods...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Josh Woods, Will Hernandez active for Week 5 matchup vs. Bengals

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods and offensive lineman Will Hernandez are active for the team's Week 5 matchup against the Bengals.

4 hours ago

Colt McCoy...

Tom Kuebel

Former Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy delivers high praise for Kyler Murray

Former teammate Colt McCoy stood up for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray when asked about his commitment to the game by Colin Cowherd of The Herd.

6 hours ago

Joe Burrow attempts a pass...

Tyler Drake

Joe Burrow’s health headlines Cardinals-Bengals storylines in Week 5

The Cardinals' Week 5 tilt against the Bengals isn't nearly as one-sided as it originally appeared to be entering the regular season.

1 day ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the firs...

Tom Kuebel

Bengals WR Tee Higgins ruled out against the Cardinals with unhealed rib injury

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been ruled out against the Cardinals on Sunday with a rib injury.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner injures knee, doesn’t return