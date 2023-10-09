Close
Arizona QB Noah Fifita garners Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor

Oct 9, 2023, 2:37 PM

fifita UA...

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita (11) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Southern California on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona QB Noah Fifita was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Monday after throwing for 303 yards and five touchdowns against No. 9 USC Saturday.

In only his second career start, the redshirt freshman from Huntington Beach, California, completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 303 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

He also got the start last week against No. 7 Washington, completing 69.2 percent of his passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw one interception against the Huskies.

According to ESPN, Fifita is the 10th quarterback in the past 20 seasons to make his first two career starts against AP top 10 opponents.

His five touchdown passes are the most ever thrown by an Arizona quarterback against a ranked opponent.

Even with two strong performances, Fifita will remain the backup to junior QB Jayden DeLaura, Fisch said after the game.

DeLaura suffered a lower leg injury on Sept. 23 in Palo Alto, California during a game against Stanford.

“We got two really good quarterbacks,” Fisch said.

Fifita is the first Arizona player to garner a Pac-12 Player of the Week honor in the 2023 season.

Arizona will travel to Pullman, Washington this week to take on No. 19 Washington State on Saturday. It will be their third straight game against a ranked opponent.

